AIIMS-trained neurologist says your headache won’t go away if you ignore this simple routine: ‘90% of headache…’

Headaches are one of the most common complaints in clinics, yet many people struggle to find lasting relief despite consulting multiple doctors and taking medications. According to Dr Priyanka Sehrawat, MD, Medicine and DM Neurology from AIIMS Delhi, the reason may lie not in the lack of treatment, but in daily habits that trigger the pain. Lifestyle factors key to managing headaches, says Dr Priyanka Sehrawat.(Freepik)

What’s the reason for persistent headaches

She shares in her January 4 Instagram post, “No matter how many neurologists you consult, your headache won’t get better. I’ve explained this so many times, I’m exhausted. Around 80, scratch that, 90% of headache patients have some trigger in their daily routine. If you don’t avoid that trigger, how will the pain ever go away?”

She added that patients often overlook simple yet crucial lifestyle factors. “Now you come and say, ‘I’ve seen four doctors, five neurologists, I’m taking medicines, how will this pain go?’ If you’re not having breakfast on time, not eating meals on schedule, and fasting repeatedly, the pain won’t improve. Please take care of your routines.”

Which daily habits can trigger recurring headaches

Dr Sehrawat emphasises that identifying and managing these triggers, like irregular meals, fasting, dehydration, stress, and sleep disruption, can go a long way in preventing recurring headaches. While medications are helpful, she stresses that consistent daily routines are key to long-term relief.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.