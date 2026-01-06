Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar’s simple 4-step skincare routine proves glowing skin doesn’t need luxury creams

Taking care of your skin doesn’t have to mean splurging on endless products or following complicated routines. Often, simplicity and consistency go a long way in achieving a healthy, glowing complexion. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, who has worked with stars like Kareena Kapoor, shared in her January 6 Instagram post a budget-friendly 4-step skincare routine that proves you don’t need expensive creams or serums to look radiant. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares ‘winter foods from different parts of India’: Bajra bhakri to cholai ) Rujuta Diwekar shares simple 4-step skincare routine for radiant skin.(Instagram)

Step 1: Stay hydrated

Rujuta says, “I drink a lot of water throughout the day. I don’t wait to get thirsty. I drink because I keep water accessible. I can see it, I drink it.”

Step 2: Prioritise sleep

According to her, rest is key to glowing skin. “I make sure that I go to bed between 9:30 and 10 on most nights of the year, unless I’m travelling or there’s an emergency. I don’t stay up just because I’m a night owl or whatever. I’m a morning owl. I go to bed at night.”

Step 3: Regular exercise

Rujuta makes fitness part of her daily routine. “I make sure that exercise is a part of my life. Nothing too much, nothing too little, but something that I log in week on week. And I ensure that as a working woman, I’m done with my exercise before 9 a.m. every single day. That’s my step three.”

Step 4: Avoid skincare gimmicks

She emphasises steering clear of overhyped products. “I do not watch any video that says skincare routine. I don’t fall for anything that says anti-ageing. I don’t fall for anything that says look 20 years younger than your age.”

Rujuta concludes, “So that’s how I have maintained good skin for as long as I have lived, at least till now. But till now I have gotten away with good skin following these four steps only.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.