Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares ‘winter foods from different parts of India’: Bajra bhakri to cholai

The cold winter months can affect everything from digestion and metabolism to energy levels and immunity. While layering up and sipping hot drinks may offer immediate relief from the chill, what you eat plays an equally important role in keeping the body warm and resilient. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar discusses foods and attitude for winter wellness. (Instagram)

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, who has worked with stars like Kareena Kapoor, shared in her January 3 Instagram post Indian foods that naturally help keep the body warm during colder months.

What foods help keep the body warm in winter

Sharing examples from regional winter diets, Rujuta highlighted how everyday foods consumed across different parts of India naturally help the body stay warm. “Bajra bhakri with loni, which is basically white butter, arshi chai chutney, which is flaxseed chutney, and everything that is eaten here, like mandua ka roti, kulith ka paratha, and gehat ki dal, all of these things keep you warm,” she said.

She also pointed out that winter meals often include a balance of grains, lentils, and vegetables. “There is also one green sabzi that is eaten here, cholai,” Rujuta added, underlining how seasonal greens play a key role in winter nutrition.

Why attitude matter as much as food in winter

Beyond food, Rujuta shared a simple life lesson she once learned from an elderly person, highlighting the role of mindset in dealing with winter. Recalling the anecdote, she said, “I learned a very nice kahawat (proverb) from an old wise person. His grandchild was complaining, ‘Dadaji, mujhe bohot thand lag rahi hai’ (Grandfather, I’m feeling very cold).”

According to Rujuta, the grandfather’s response carried a deeper meaning. “The grandfather told him, ‘Tum thand ko pakdo’ (Catch the cold),” she said. “So the child stood with his chest open, and the cold went away.”

Drawing from the story, Rujuta emphasised that resilience and attitude matter just as much as diet. “I think in North India, there is very good jugaad for everything (a smart, practical solution for everything),” she said, adding, “You don’t just need food, you also need the attitude.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.