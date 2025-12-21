Cosmetologist shares 5 benefits of DIY flaxseed gel for your hair, explains why it is a viral DIY hackrl for glass hair

Are you struggling with dry and unruly hair? Many people use chemical products to achieve shiny, manageable hair, but these often fail to deliver and can even damage hair. While these products promise great results, they may come with unwanted side effects. Fortunately, you can try DIY hair care, with a flaxseed gel. Flaxseed gel can do wonders for your hair. Here are five benefits of it.((Instagram/ Kolbi Roper))

What are the benefits of flaxseed gel for hair?

Know the five benefits of flaxseed gel, a solution that your hair will love.

1. Natural moisture retention

Flaxseed gel is a great natural hair moisturiser that contains mucilage, a gel-like substance. When you boil flaxseeds, they release this substance into the water, creating a gel. 'This gel helps lock in moisture, giving your hair the hydration it needs without using harsh chemicals found in regular hair products. Many people notice their hair feels better after using flaxseed gel a few times," Cosmetologist and Aesthetic Physician Dr Aashna Kanchwala tells Health Shots. A study published in the American Journal of Clinical Dermatology found that keeping hair hydrated can improve health and reduce breakage. If your hair feels dry and weak, flaxseed gel is a good solution.

2. Frizz fighter

If you have curly or wavy hair, frizz can be a big problem. DIY flaxseed gel can help control those pesky flyaways. "The mucilage in flax seeds smooths the hair cuticle, which seals it and protects against humidity, the leading cause of frizz. Using flaxseed gel in your hair care routine can help reduce frizziness and give you smoother, more defined curls," says the cosmetologist. Instead of using chemical-filled anti-frizz products, try this natural option from your pantry.

3. Nutrient-rich formula for growth

Flaxseed helps hydrate hair and reduce frizz, and it's full of nutrients that support healthy hair growth. Flaxseed contains omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins B and E, and antioxidants, which nourish your hair from root to tip. "Omega-3 fatty acids, especially alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), improve scalp blood circulation, encouraging hair growth", says the aesthetic physician. A study in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology shows that B vitamins are important for healthy hair follicles. This means that using flaxseed gel not only helps style your hair but also creates an environment that supports new hair growth.

4. Lightweight hold and style control

One challenge in achieving the perfect hairstyle is finding a product that holds your hair without making it heavy. "Flaxseed gel is a great natural alternative to traditional styling gels. Its lightweight formula gives just the right amount of definition and hold, whether you’re styling curls or smoothing straight hair. Flaxseed gel is an excellent alternative to heavy, synthetic gels", says Dr Kanchwala. This makes it suitable for a range of hair types and styles, whether you want beachy waves or a sleek bun.

5. Environmental-friendly and economical

The beauty industry often faces criticism for environmental harm and its use of single-use plastics. By making your own flaxseed gel, you choose a sustainable, eco-friendly option that saves you money and benefits the planet. "You only need four simple ingredients: flaxseed, water, aloe vera gel, and a few nourishing oils," says the doctor. Mass-produced hair products can be expensive, especially those marketed as organic or natural. An in-house flaxseed gel is easier and much cheaper.

How do you make flaxseed gel at home?

Now that you’re excited about the benefits, let’s see how to make this potion at home:

Ingredients:

Flaxseed: 4 tablespoons

Clear aloe vera gel: 1 teaspoon

Vitamin E capsules: 2

Almond oil: 2 teaspoons

Instructions:

Boil water: 2 cups. Then, add your flaxseeds. Cook: Cook until the mixture thickens and becomes stretchy. Strain: Once finished, pour the mixture through a sieve or muslin cloth to collect the gel. Mix: Let it cool. Then, add the aloe vera gel, vitamin E, and almond oil. Mix everything well until you have a smooth gel. Store: Store your flaxseed gel in a jar in a cool place. Use it whenever you need it.

How to use flaxseed gel?

To get the best results, apply a small amount of flaxseed gel to your damp hair. "Use your fingers to spread it evenly throughout your hair, then style as you like. The gel works well when you let your hair air-dry or use a diffuser," says the expert. It helps control frizz, enhances your hair’s natural texture and shine.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)