Are persimmons India's next superfood? Fortis gastroenterologist reveals the truth about fruit

Persimmons are the internet's recent favourite, with every other influencer sharing recipes made using the fruit or boasting about its many health benefits. But what is the truth? According to Dr Shubham Vatsya, they are India's next superfruit. Persimmons combine fibre, antioxidants, and essential micronutrients in a way that supports gut health, heart health, and metabolic balance.

In an Instagram reel shared on January 5, the gastroenterologist and hepatologist at Fortis Vasant Kunj with over 10 years of experience, highlighted the many benefits of consuming persimmons, also known as tendu fruit. Let's discover the health benefits these fruits offer.

Persimmons: India’s next favourite superfood

Dr Vatsya called persimmons India’s next favourite superfood, highlighting that the country is quietly discovering that the fruit checks all the right boxes for modern nutrition.

What makes them so good? The gastroenterologist noted that persimmons combine fibre, antioxidants, and essential micronutrients in a way that supports gut health, heart health, and metabolic balance. Additionally, “they’re sweet without being reckless, nourishing without being trendy hype.”

The benefits

Highlighting the many nutritional benefits of the superfood, the gastroenterologist wrote, “Sometimes the best superfoods are already around us, just unnoticed.” Here's what you are getting when you eat a persimmon, according to Dr Vatsya:

Persimmon is a nutrient-dense fruit containing vitamins A, C, E, and K, as well as potassium, copper, and manganese.

It also offers a rare combination of both soluble and insoluble fibre.

The carotenoids and flavonoids present in persimmon protect your arteries. They lower LDL (bad cholesterol) and regulate blood pressure. In short, it's a boon for your heart health.

Due to its high fibre content, persimmon also regulates your bowel movements.

Tannins and polyphenols present in persimmon soothe mild inflammation. However, Dr Vatsya cautioned, “Don't consume it in excessive quantities, as it can cause constipation.”

For diabetic patients, its fibre content blunts glucose spikes, making this fruit genuinely metabolically friendly.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.