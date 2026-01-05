Search
Mon, Jan 05, 2026
New Delhi oC

AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford-trained gastroenterologist reveals what happens when you skip sugar for 14 days

ByKrishna Pallavi Priya
Updated on: Jan 05, 2026 08:26 am IST

Skipping sugar for 14 days may significantly improve your health, according to a gastroenterologist. Benefits include less cravings, stable energy, and more.

Sugar, especially added sugar found in various products that we consume daily, is often labelled the villain in our health journey, and for good reason. According to the National Institutes of Health, consumption of added sugars has been implicated in increased risk of a variety of chronic diseases, including obesity, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), as well as cognitive decline and even some cancers.

Sugar doesn't just add calories; it hijacks appetite, cravings, insulin, and liver fat - all without notice. (Pexels )
Sugar doesn't just add calories; it hijacks appetite, cravings, insulin, and liver fat - all without notice. (Pexels )

Therefore, it is a no-brainer to think that skipping sugar may benefit your overall wellbeing. In a January 4 Instagram post, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford Universities, revealed what happens inside our bodies when we skip sugar for 14 days.

What happens when you skip sugar for 14 days

According to the gastroenterologist, skipping sugar for 14 days can yield significant benefits for your gut and overall health. He highlighted that most people don't realise that “sugar doesn't just add calories; it hijacks appetite, cravings, insulin, and liver fat - all without notice.”

That's why he advises patients to try 14 days without added sugar and see significant changes. The gastroenterologist noted that when they quit sugar, this is what most people feel first:

According to the gut health expert, this isn't withdrawal. Rather, it's your brain recalibrating reward signals, and this is when things shift: “cravings drop, energy stabilises, less bloating, fewer afternoon crashes, and your insulin response starts improving.

He also highlighted that added sugar hides in drinks, juices, flavoured yoghurts, cereals and bars, sauces and dressings, baked goods, and sweetened alcohol. “Labels are misleading. ‘Healthy’ doesn't always mean low-sugar,” he added.

Why you should skip sugar?

By week two, when one skips sugar from their diet, Dr Sethi highlighted that many people notice:

  • flatter stomach
  • better sleep
  • clearer hunger cues
  • fewer food urges
  • improved fasting glucose

“The scale may not move. But metabolism is changing,” he added. Additionally, skipping added sugar for 14 days helps: “quiet insulin spikes, reduce liver sugar load, decrease water retention, reset taste buds, and lower visceral fat signalling.”

He noted that avoiding sugar is more of a metabolic reset than a weight-loss hype. He added, “This is not: keto, zero-carb, fasting all day, or cutting fruit. You're just removing added sugar.”

Lastly, this reset, as recommended by the gastroenterologist, is especially beneficial if you experience: “constant cravings, bloating, fatty liver, insulin resistance, low energy, and poor sleep.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford-trained gastroenterologist reveals what happens when you skip sugar for 14 days
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2026 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On