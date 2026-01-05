AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford-trained gastroenterologist reveals what happens when you skip sugar for 14 days

Sugar, especially added sugar found in various products that we consume daily, is often labelled the villain in our health journey, and for good reason. According to the National Institutes of Health, consumption of added sugars has been implicated in increased risk of a variety of chronic diseases, including obesity, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), as well as cognitive decline and even some cancers. Sugar doesn't just add calories; it hijacks appetite, cravings, insulin, and liver fat - all without notice. (Pexels )

Therefore, it is a no-brainer to think that skipping sugar may benefit your overall wellbeing. In a January 4 Instagram post, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford Universities, revealed what happens inside our bodies when we skip sugar for 14 days.

What happens when you skip sugar for 14 days

According to the gastroenterologist, skipping sugar for 14 days can yield significant benefits for your gut and overall health. He highlighted that most people don't realise that “sugar doesn't just add calories; it hijacks appetite, cravings, insulin, and liver fat - all without notice.”

That's why he advises patients to try 14 days without added sugar and see significant changes. The gastroenterologist noted that when they quit sugar, this is what most people feel first:

cravings

headaches or fatigue

irritability

brain fog

According to the gut health expert, this isn't withdrawal. Rather, it's your brain recalibrating reward signals, and this is when things shift: “cravings drop, energy stabilises, less bloating, fewer afternoon crashes, and your insulin response starts improving.”

He also highlighted that added sugar hides in drinks, juices, flavoured yoghurts, cereals and bars, sauces and dressings, baked goods, and sweetened alcohol. “Labels are misleading. ‘Healthy’ doesn't always mean low-sugar,” he added.

Why you should skip sugar?

By week two, when one skips sugar from their diet, Dr Sethi highlighted that many people notice:

flatter stomach

better sleep

clearer hunger cues

fewer food urges

improved fasting glucose

“The scale may not move. But metabolism is changing,” he added. Additionally, skipping added sugar for 14 days helps: “quiet insulin spikes, reduce liver sugar load, decrease water retention, reset taste buds, and lower visceral fat signalling.”

He noted that avoiding sugar is more of a metabolic reset than a weight-loss hype. He added, “This is not: keto, zero-carb, fasting all day, or cutting fruit. You're just removing added sugar.”

Lastly, this reset, as recommended by the gastroenterologist, is especially beneficial if you experience: “constant cravings, bloating, fatty liver, insulin resistance, low energy, and poor sleep.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.