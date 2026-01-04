Fortis Delhi gastroenterologist shares 3 food combos to boost gut health: Dal with lemon, chia seeds with curd, and more

The importance of gut health in ensuring the overall health of the body can hardly be overstated. And it all begins with the foods that we eat. The human body cannot well-absorb iron from plant-based sources like daal on its own, states Dr Vatsya. (Unsplash)

While different foods meet different nutritional requirements of the body, their effectiveness can often be increased by consuming them in the right combination.

Taking to Instagram on January 4, Dr Shubham Vatsya, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, Delhi, shared three such food combinations that can significantly boost gut health.

1. Lentils / Spinach with Lemon

Iron is an essential micronutrient for our body. However, plant-based iron is absorbed poorly, making it a significant cause of concern for vegetarians.

According to Dr Vatsya, squeezing some lemon over iron-rich foods like dal (lentils), chana, or saag (such as spinach) introduces vitamin C in the equation, which helps the body with iron absorption.

“The simple step will improve both your immunity and your energy,” noted the gastroenterologist.

2. Chia and Basil seeds with Curd

Probiotics in curd (yoghurt) and fibres in chia and basil seeds boost digestion and reduce constipation and bloating. The high fibre content also keeps us full for a longer period.

3. Turmeric and Black pepper

“Curcumin is an active compound in haldi (turmeric), which has very low absorption alone,” observed Dr Vatsya. “But black pepper increases its absorption by 2000 times, making it far more effective for gut healing and reducing inflammation.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.