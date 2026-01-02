Nutritionist with 15 years of experience shares 6 hacks to maximise iron absorption that every woman should know about

If you’re dealing with constant fatigue, headaches, hair fall or dizziness despite taking iron supplements or consciously eating iron-rich foods, the problem may not be how much iron you’re consuming - but how well your body is absorbing it. Poor absorption is a common and often overlooked reason why iron levels remain low, even with supplementation. The good news is that a few simple, targeted strategies can significantly improve iron uptake and help optimise your levels more effectively. Only focusing on iron supplements is not enough. You also need to optimise absorption.(Image generated via Google Gemini)

Shikha Gupta Kashyap, a functional nutritionist and hormone health specialist with over 15 years of experience, specialising in PCOS, thyroid disorders, insulin resistance and gut health optimisation, has shared some of the most effective hacks to optimise iron absorption that every woman should know. In an Instagram video shared on November 21, the nutritionist explains the science behind why these hacks work, while also highlighting the best dietary sources of iron and the supplement forms that are most effective and gentle on the gut.

Best hacks to help absorption

Shikha highlights that even if you’re consuming adequate amounts of iron, your levels can still remain low if your body isn’t absorbing it efficiently. She explains, “Fatigue, hair fall, dizziness, breathlessness, low motivation all are classic signs of poor iron absorption, not just low intake.”

The nutritionist outlines six simple yet effective hacks to keep in mind when consuming iron-rich foods or supplements to help maximise absorption.

Pair with vitamin C: Pairing iron-rich foods, especially plant-based sources, with vitamin C-rich foods like lemon, amla, and oranges can significantly increase absorption.

Avoid tea or coffee: Shikha recommends avoiding tea or coffee alongside iron-rich foods, as they can reduce iron absorption by up to 60 percent. She advises maintaining a gap of at least one hour before and after consuming iron to ensure better absorption.

Avoid calcium: The dietician also recommends avoiding calcium-rich foods like milk and milk products alongside iron, because it hinders absorption. Maintaining a one hour gap before and after is advisable.

Avoid taking thyroid medicines with iron tablets.

Balance gut health: Focusing on fixing your gut health is important because inflammation blocks iron uptake.

Improve stomach acid: Shikha explains that stomach acidity plays a key role in iron absorption, and if your stomach acid levels are low, digestion becomes less efficient - which in turn reduces how well your body can absorb iron.

Best dietary sources of iron

The nutritionist outlines the best vegetarian and non-vegetarian dietary sources of iron as follows:

Vegetarian: Spinach, beetroot, rajma, chole, sesame seeds, pumpkin seeds, halim seeds, jaggery, dates, ragi, tofu and methi

Non-vegetarian: Eggs, chicken liver, red meat, fish and prawns

Best gut-friendly iron supplement

Iron supplements can sometimes upset the stomach, particularly in people with sensitive digestive systems. This is why Shikha recommends iron bisglycinate - a form of iron that is gentler on the gut and generally far better tolerated by the gastrointestinal system.

She outlines the following benefits:

Gentle on digestion

No constipation

High absorption

Safe for long-term correction

