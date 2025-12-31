Fitness influencer who lost 40 kg and reversed PCOS shares healthy 15-minute veg Mexican taco recipe with 25g of protein

Craving tacos but don’t want the guilt - or the hassle of spending hours in the kitchen after a long workday? For busy professionals juggling packed schedules, quick yet nourishing meals can feel hard to come by. This 15-minute taco recipe strikes the perfect balance, delivering bold Mexican flavours without compromising on health. Packed with 25 grams of protein and 11 grams of fibre, all under 350 calories, it makes for a wholesome, filling, vegetarian-friendly meal that satisfies taco cravings while fitting seamlessly into a hectic routine. Try out Vanshika's healthy Mexican taco recipe for a wholesome, nourishing meal!(Unsplash)

Vanshika Khurana, a fitness influencer known as Fit.Khurana on Instagram, who lost 40 kilos and successfully reversed PCOS without giving up good food, has shared a quick and healthy Mexican taco recipe that can be prepared in just 15 minutes. In an Instagram video shared on December 31, she highlights, “It was only because of recipes like this that I was able to survive a 12 hour ‘9 to 5’ grind for two years without resorting to food delivery apps like Swiggy or Zomato.”

Smashed mexican taco recipe

Vanshika’s smashed Mexican taco recipe delivers an impressive 25 grams of protein and 11 grams of fibre - amounting to only 347 calories - and comes together in just 15 minutes. With nearly half your daily fibre requirement in one meal, the added bonus is that you don’t even need to chop any vegetables. Here’s her recipe:

Ingredients

Whole wheat tortilla or chapati - 1

Oil - 1 tsp (for cooking)

For the filling:

Boiled rajma - 100g

Tofu - 70-80g

Red chilli powder - ½ tsp

Black pepper - ¼ tsp

Jeera powder - ½ tsp

Salt to taste

Schezwan chutney - 1 tsp

For the yoghurt sauce:

Greek yoghurt - 2-3 tbsp

Chilli sauce - 1 tbsp

For the salsa:

Tomato - 2-3 tbsp finely chopped

Fresh coriander - a handful

Lemon juice - 1 tbsp

Ketchup - ½ tbsp (optional)

Salt to taste

Method

Mash the boiled rajma and tofu in a bowl. Add chilli powder, pepper, jeera powder, salt, and Schezwan chutney, and mix until well combined.

Lightly cook the tortilla on one side. Flip it over, spread the rajma-tofu mixture evenly on the cooked side, drizzle a little oil, and cook until golden and slightly crisp on both sides.

In a small bowl, mix Greek yoghurt and chilli sauce to make a quick creamy dressing.

In another bowl, combine chopped tomato, coriander, lemon juice, ketchup, and salt to prepare the salsa.

Spread the sauce and salsa over the tortilla, fold it in half, slice, and serve hot.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.