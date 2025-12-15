Vascular surgeon with 18 years of experience shares easy exercises to prevent leg fatigue after long hours of sitting

Do you sit for long hours because of work? While there are well-known dangers such as weight gain and back pain, your legs can also take a significant hit. Hours spent in front of a laptop can leave your legs aching. It is not just work; even during your commute, whether standing or sitting amidst a crowd, your legs bear the stress. When you sit for long hours, the blood circulation to your legs goes down.(Picture credit: Freepik)

Dr Sumit Kapadia, a vascular surgeon and varicose vein specialist with 18 years of experience, addressed this issue in an Instagram video posted on December 14. He shared that many patients complain that their legs feel tired and heavy at the end of the day.

ALSO READ: Vascular surgeon with 18 years experience shares simple 2 minute exercise to counter damage caused by prolonged sitting

What are the causes?

Leg fatigue at the end of the day can have several causes and can be traced back to the muscular and cardiovascular systems. They include your heart, blood vessels and veins. Dr Kapadia explained, "The cause may range from weak muscles to even poor circulation.” So, poor circulation is responsible, causing the blood to pool in the lower limbs. As a result, it causes issues which many frequently complain about, from heaviness to discomfort.

How to prevent?

The doctor suggested two exercises- calf raises and ankle pumps. For the former, you need to stand and rise onto your toes 20 times, which helps to pump the blood back to the heart. Next, for the ankle pump, especially if you are sitting all day, move your feet up and down like you are pressing a pedal.

Dr Kapadia recommended the exercises for anyone who is experiencing cold hands, leg numbness or tingling, poor circulation symptoms and tired, heavy legs. The exercises are especially suitable for those who sit at their desks for a long time. For better results, the doctor suggested doing the exercises 3 to 4 times a day.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.