Faridabad man, who killed pregnant wife, locked her inside house for 10 hours daily: Cops

The 23-year-old pregnant woman who was allegedly murdered by her husband at their Faridabad home on Thursday had been routinely locked inside the house for up to 10 hours while he was at work because he suspected her of having an extramarital affair, police said on Saturday. Investigators said the suspect, Amit Gupta, 26, who remains absconding, allegedly forced his wife, Neha Kumari’s, head into a bucket of water before fleeing (Sanchit Khanna/HT File photo)

Investigators said the suspect, Amit Gupta, 26, who remains absconding, allegedly forced his wife, Neha Kumari’s, head into a bucket of water before fleeing. Police said he had been routinely locking her inside their newly constructed house in Panchsheel Colony Part II until he stopped going to the office last week. A senior police officer, privy to the investigation, said Gupta left for his job as a graphic designer in Lajpat Nagar, Delhi, between 8.30 am and 9 am and returned around 7 pm.

“Family members disclosed that he had recently started locking the main door from outside while leaving to ensure that neither his wife could venture out nor anyone could come in to meet her due to his suspicion. She had shared this development with her family members but never resisted,” the officer said, requesting anonymity.

“Neighbours had also corroborated that Neha, who was six months pregnant, used to remain locked inside their newly built house. He didn’t even allow his wife to visit the market alone,” the officer added.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said Neha’s father purchased land but registered it in Gupta’s name due to pressure and also built a house for the couple. He said a medical board conducted the autopsy on Saturday, and the detailed report is awaited.