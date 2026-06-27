Faridabad man kills pregnant wife by dunking head in bucket

Gurugram: Police say preliminary inquiries revealed that accused had apparently grown suspicious that his wife was involved in an extramarital relationship. (Representative photo)

A 26-year-old man allegedly murdered his 23-year-old pregnant wife by forcing her head into a bucket of water at their home in Faridabad on Thursday, allegedly over suspicions that she was having an extramarital affair, police said on Friday. The accused is absconding.

Police identified the suspect as Amit Gupta, a native of Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh, who worked as a graphic designer with a Delhi-based firm. His wife, Neha Kumari, originally from Bihar, was six months pregnant at the time of the incident, according to investigators aware of case details said.

According to police, Gupta called his uncle shortly after the incident and allegedly confessed to the killing, asking him to do “whatever was required to handle the police and legal matters”. Instead, the uncle immediately alerted the police and informed other family members.

The couple had married on April 30, 2025, and had shifted to their new house Panchsheel Colony Part-II in Faridabad from their rented accommodation near Badarpur Border about a month ago, investigators said.

According to one of the officers associated with the probe, the incident came to light on Thursday morning after Gupta’s uncle received the call and rushed to the couple’s residence. Simultaneously, he informed the police control room and alerted members of both families.

Dilip Kumar, Neha’s brother-in-law, said that Amit had called one of his uncles living near the Badarpur border minutes after the incident, asking for help.

“He told the uncle to do whatever was necessary to handle the police and the situation arising from the murder before fleeing the house. We rushed to the home and found Neha lying dead on the floor with multiple injury marks on her body,” Kumar said.

He added that Neha was very excited about her pregnancy and had planned several things for her upcoming child which she frequently discussed with family members.

Investigators said preliminary inquiries revealed that Gupta had apparently grown suspicious that his wife was involved in an extramarital relationship, leading to frequent arguments between the couple.

A senior police officer said Gupta had reportedly stopped going to work regularly over the past few days and had also restricted Kumari from leaving the house. Family members and neighbours told investigators they had heard what appeared to be a heated argument between the two shortly before the incident.

“During the argument, Amit allegedly assaulted Neha and attempted to strangle her. He then forced her head into a bucket filled with water and kept it submerged for several minutes, causing her to drown,” the officer said.

Inspector Satya Parkash, station house officer of Palla police station, said investigators recovered a bucket and a scarf allegedly used during the crime from the spot.

“There was water on the floor, the victim’s upper body was soaked and there were strangulation marks on her neck,” he said.

“Forensic experts who examined the scene have indicated that drowning was the cause of death, though the exact cause will be confirmed after the postmortem examination,” Parkash added.

Police said they were awaiting the arrival of the woman’s family members to lodge a formal complaint before registering a first information report under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and conducting the autopsy.

The accused fled soon after the incident and switched off his mobile phone, police said.

“Multiple teams are conducting raids to trace and arrest him,” Parkash said.