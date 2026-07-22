Capture the beautiful smile, not the blur, with these 5 camera-first smartphones for every date
Whether it is your first date or your hundredth, these five camera-first smartphones capture every moment beautifully while keeping up with everyday life.
Our Picks
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Oppo Reno14 5G (Forest Green, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange OffersView Details
₹44,999
Motorola Signature (Martini Olive, 12GB RAM +256GB Storage)View Details
₹54,589
Unlock Personalized
₹7,500x 6 months₹44,999
100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure
OnePlus 13 | Smarter with OnePlus AI | Lifetime Display Warranty |12GB RAM 256GB Storage Midnight Ocean | Official Smartphone for BGMS 2025View Details
₹59,999
vivo X300 Pro 5G (Dune Gold, 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange OffersView Details
₹1.10L
XIAOMI 17 Ultra (Black, 16GB+512GB) |World's First Leica 1-Inch LOFIC Sensor |Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 |2K AMOLED Display | 90W HyperCharge HyperOS 3 | HyperAI Flagship ExperienceView Details
₹1.40L
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Smartphone cameras have quietly become the third wheel on every date. They capture everything from candlelit dinners and golden-hour portraits to spontaneous selfies in seconds. The latest camera-focused smartphones combine larger sensors, smarter image processing, and versatile zoom lenses to deliver consistently impressive results. Some are known for natural-looking portraits, while others stand out for excellent zoom or cinematic video recording. Better still, you no longer have to compromise on everyday performance to get a great camera.
If you want your photos to look their best, choosing the right phone makes all the difference. To help narrow your search, here are five of the best camera phones currently available on Amazon. They range from premium flagships to feature-packed upper-mid-range options:
1. Oppo Reno14 5G (Forest Green, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
If you're looking for one of the best camera-focused smartphones under ₹45,000, the OPPO Reno14 5G deserves a place on your shortlist. Its triple-camera system, led by a 50MP telephoto lens, delivers impressive portraits and detailed zoom shots. AI-powered editing tools further enhance your photos, while the vibrant AMOLED display and long-lasting battery life make it a well-rounded companion for everyday use.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent portrait camera
Bright AMOLED display
Long battery life
Reason to avoid
Average ultra-wide camera
No wireless charging
2. Motorola Signature (Martini Olive, 12GB RAM +256GB Storage)
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Whether you're capturing a candlelit dinner, city lights, or a scenic backdrop, the Motorola Signature is built to make your date memories look their best. Its cameras produce pleasing, natural colours, while the 50MP ultra-wide camera captures expansive scenes with impressive sharpness throughout the frame. The 50MP periscope telephoto lens is equally capable, delivering flattering portraits and detailed zoom shots without making your photos look overly processed.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent colour reproduction
Sharp ultra-wide and telephoto cameras
Great value flagship
Reason to avoid
Moto AI still evolving
3. OnePlus 13 | Smarter with OnePlus AI | Lifetime Display Warranty |12GB RAM 256GB Storage Midnight Ocean | Official Smartphone for BGMS 2025
The OnePlus 13 remains a compelling buy despite being last year's flagship. It is among the most affordable smartphones with Hasselblad colour tuning and is the last OnePlus phone to feature the brand's signature colour science. Expect natural-looking photos, flattering portraits, and detailed zoom shots from its 50MP telephoto camera, backed by battery life that comfortably lasts through day-long outings.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Hasselblad-tuned cameras
Excellent battery life
Great flagship value
Reason to avoid
No expandable storage
Wireless charger requires a magnetic case
4. vivo X300 Pro 5G (Dune Gold, 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
The vivo X300 Pro shines when the sun goes down, making it a fantastic companion for dinner dates and evening outings. Its camera captures bright, detailed low-light photos with ease, while the 200MP ZEISS APO telephoto lens delivers stunning portraits. Videos look equally impressive, with natural-looking background blur that lends your memories a cinematic touch.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Exceptional low-light camera
Outstanding telephoto portraits
Cinematic portrait videos
Reason to avoid
Large camera module
OriginOS may take time to get used to
5. XIAOMI 17 Ultra (Black, 16GB+512GB) |World's First Leica 1-Inch LOFIC Sensor |Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 |2K AMOLED Display | 90W HyperCharge HyperOS 3 | HyperAI Flagship Experience
If you want your date photos to look straight out of a DSLR, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is hard to beat. Its Leica-tuned camera favours dramatic colours, rich contrast, and striking tones, making every frame feel more expressive. The new 1-inch LOFIC sensor captures impressive low-light photos with excellent highlight control, while the 200MP telephoto camera delivers stunning portraits and detailed zoom shots.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Stunning Leica colour science
Excellent telephoto camera
Outstanding low-light photography
Reason to avoid
Expensive
Large camera module
HyperOS may not appeal to everyone
How Do These Phones Stack Up?
Product
Front Camera
Rear Camera
Battery
|OPPO Reno14 5G
|50MP autofocus
|50MP main + 50MP telephoto + 8MP ultra-wide
|6,000mAh, 80W SUPERVOOC
|Motorola Signature
|50MP autofocus
|50MP main + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP periscope telephoto (3x optical zoom)
|5,200mAh, 90W wired, 50W wireless, 10W reverse wireless
|OnePlus 13
|32MP
|50MP main + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP periscope telephoto (3x optical zoom)
|6,000mAh, 100W wired, 50W wireless
|vivo X300 Pro
|50MP autofocus
|50MP main + 50MP ultra-wide + 200MP ZEISS APO periscope telephoto
|6,510mAh, 90W wired, 40W wireless
|Xiaomi 17 Ultra
|50MP autofocus
|50MP Leica main (1-inch LOFIC) + 50MP Leica ultra-wide + 200MP Leica telephoto
|6,000mAh, 90W wired, 50W wireless
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShubh Bhushan
Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism. Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn.Read More