Aamir Khan has been making late night visits to mother Zeenat’s home, here’s why

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 10:07 IST

Actor Aamir Khan has been prepping for his next role, Lal Singh Chadha, and has reportedly been on a vegan diet for it. However, that hasn’t stopped him from dashing off to his mother’s home for midnight food cravings.

According to a report in Mid Day, Aamir often drops by his mother Zeenat’s home to his favourite kebabs. Quoting a source, the report said: “Aamir has adopted a special protein-heavy diet that consists of steamed or baked vegetables, greens, tofu, lentils, and multigrain roti. The diet has been so rigorous that the superstar started craving some of his favourite foods. So, over the past few weeks, he has been making midnight trips to his mother’s house, which is a stone’s throw away from his Bandra residence, to gorge on kebabs prepared by her. Keeping Aamir’s diet in mind, his mother has now started making diet-friendly vegan kebabs. She stocks her fridge with them so that the actor can help himself whenever he pleases.”

Aamir announced Lal Singh Chaddha on his 54th birthday in March this year. The film, an official adaptation of Tom Hanks’ classic Forrest Gump, will be directed by Advait Chauhan. Making the announcement, Aamir had said, “My next film is finalised it is called Lal Singh Chaddha. It is being made by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions together. It will be directed by Advait Chandan.

Aamir’s last film, Thugs of Hindostan, was a disaster. Talking about it to Pinkvilla, the actor has said that while the audience had the right to be harsh, many also appreciated the film: “Many came to me saying that they liked the film. I think the audience has the full right to say exactly what they want and they can be harsh in that criticism, that is their right. If there was a certain amount of harness, then so be it. It has been a long time that I have not given any flop film... good that audience also got a chance to remove their frustration,” he said.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 10:07 IST