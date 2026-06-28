Quote of the day by PV Narasimha Rao: ‘I think the most sacred right of man is to be happy’

From steering India through one of its most transformative economic phases to being remembered as a scholar-politician, P. V. Narasimha Rao remains one of the most intellectually profound leaders in Indian political history. As we celebrate his 105th birth anniversary today on June 28, let’s take a look at one of his most thoughtful reflections on life and society. PV Narasimha Rao's legacy underscores the importance of happiness, viewing it as a sacred right intertwined with dignity. (Britannica)

In his book The Insider, Rao wrote, “I think the most sacred right of man is to be happy.”

At a glance, the statement sounds simple. But coming from a leader who witnessed political turbulence, economic crises, and the weight of national decision-making, it carries a deeper meaning, that beyond ideology, governance, or ambition, the core of human existence is the pursuit of happiness. (Also read: Quote of the day by Mithun Chakraborty: 'There was a time when I thought I wouldn't be able to achieve my goals…' )

What Narasimha Rao’s quote means At its heart, Rao’s words highlight a timeless idea: happiness is not a privilege, but a fundamental human aspiration. In a world often driven by power, competition, and survival, he reminds us that the ultimate measure of progress is whether people are able to live with dignity, peace, and contentment.

For Rao, who balanced political realism with intellectual depth, happiness was not a superficial emotion but a “sacred right” tied to human dignity and freedom of choice.