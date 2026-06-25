Siya's family breaks silence on Ketan's murder: ‘Push the guilty off same fort, even if it’s my own daughter'

Amid the ongoing probe into Pune-based businessman Ketan Agrawal's murder, the family of accused Siya Goyal has called for strict action against the culprits. Siya, who was set to marry Ketan in a few months, is now an accused in his murder case. Accused Siya Goyal’s father says Ketan Agarwal was ‘like a son’ (HT/ANI) Reacting to Ketan's death, Siya's father Pravin Goyal recalled the close bond they shared, saying he had grown so attached to him that he considered him a son. Speaking about the case, he said the tragedy has shattered everyone involved. “What happened is a very tragic event," he told news agency ANI. “We still can’t believe it. They’ve lost their son, and their son was ours too," he said. “I had grown so attached to him that it felt like he was our own son. We lost such a loving, promising, good boy today. We are deeply saddened by that. There is nothing more tragic than this. We had so many good dreams for the future. The wedding was supposed to take place in Udaipur.” ALSO READ | Pune murder: Accused Siya Goyal, boyfriend searched searched online for ways to kill Ketan, had 2,004 calls "Siya never expressed her displeasure about the wedding. Ever since the match was finalised, she's always been happy. She always talked about Ketan. If they (Ketan's parents) had even slightly informed us that something was going wrong, we would have talked to them," he said. “Let the strictest possible punishment be given to the murderer. From the fort where Ketan fell, the accused, even if it is my own daughter, should be pushed down,” the father said.

Conflicting claims Police, however, have presented a different version of events. According to investigators, Siya Goyal had allegedly been reluctant to proceed with the engagement to Ketan Agarwal, despite the families moving ahead with wedding preparations. Officers also claim that Ketan remained committed to the marriage even after learning of her objections. During custodial questioning, Siya is said to have told police that she had already been in a relationship with Chetan Chaudhary and did not wish to continue her engagement, but felt unable to break it off publicly due to family and social pressure. Investigators allege this tension became central to the case. Siya Goyal's mother calls for strict action “Hearing this news, I was deeply shocked. I kept wondering how this could happen. The grief I feel for Ketan is immense, even more than I can express. Two families have been devastated. Ketan was a very good boy," accused Siya Goyal's mother told PTI. "If someone is guilty, they should be punished strictly, even if that person is my own daughter. If my daughter is found guilty, then she should be pushed from wherever Ketan was. I am extremely saddened and in pain. If someone is proven guilty, then they must be given the punishment they deserve,” her mother said.