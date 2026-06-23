How fiancee, lover conspired to kill Pune man in Lohagad fort after 'failing first attempt'

A 26-year-old real estate director was allegedly pushed to his death from Lohagad Fort by his fiancee and her alleged lover, officials said. The duo have now confessed to the murder after allegedly failing to kill him a first time, according to the victim’s father. Ketan Agrawal's fiancee Siya Goyal and her lover has confessed to the killing. (HT)

Ketan Vishal Agrawal, a resident of Gahunje in Pune, died on June 18 after falling nearly 400 feet into a gorge near Lohagad Fort. What was initially believed to be a trekking accident has now been reclassified as murder after investigators claimed a premeditated plot involving the victim’s fiancee Siya Goyal and Chetan Babulal Chaudhary.

Agrawal was engaged to Goyal, and the family had been making preparations for their wedding.

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How the duo conspired to kill him During the probe, police found that Goyal was allegedly in a relationship with Chetan Chaudhary, a 22-year-old resident of Kondhwa, Pune. Police said Goyal did not want to marry Agrawal and allegedly considered him an obstacle in her relationship with Chaudhary.

According to investigators, the two then allegedly conspired to kill him. As per the alleged plan, Goyal took Agrawal to Lohagad Fort saying it would be an outing. Chaudhary was called to the spot later, as per the report.

Police claimed that once all three were present at the location, Agrawal was attacked with an object and then pushed off the fort, which killed him.

Pune Rural Police SP Sandeep Singh Gill says, “The two had known each other for about a year. They conspired to execute this plan; at Lohagad Fort, they pushed Ketan Agarwal, causing him to fall to his death.”

"Following a complaint lodged by Ketan's father, Vishal Agarwal, the Lonavala rural police registered a case of murder and criminal conspiracy under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Tuesday," Gill said.

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They also confessed later, the deceased's father said.

‘Siya and her accomplice confessed’ His father Vishal Agarwal, told HT, "On June 18, my 26-year-old son fell from Lohagad Fort and passed away. Initially, we believed it was an accidental slip, just as Siya Goyal had told us. However, her statements and suspicious behaviour later made us realise that this was not a simple accident.”

“Both Siya and her accomplice have confessed to the murder after their arrest and admitted that they had conspired and planned to kill him. They also revealed that they had initially planned to murder him on June 14 but failed, after which they took him back to the fort on June 18 to execute the crime. I strongly believe that Sia Goyal’s parents, brother, and paternal aunt could also be involved, as they knew everything from the very beginning. I hope that everyone else involved in this heinous crime is also brought to justice,” he told HT.

‘She could have said no’ Agrawal’s father has demanded swift action in the case. “My only appeal to the government is that this case be fast-tracked at any cost… the accused are punished as quickly as possible. They deserve the strictest possible punishment to send a clear message,” he told news agency ANI.

He also was shocked over the alleged motive: “If she didn’t want to get married, she could have simply refused. We would have cancelled the wedding immediately. Why did they decide to take such a drastic step?”