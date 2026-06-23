Pune man’s death during trek turns into murder case; fiancée, friend arrested

The death of a 26-year-old Pune businessman during a trek at Lohagad Fort, initially believed to be an accidental fall, has taken a dramatic turn after police arrested his fiancée and her friend on suspicion of murder. Ketan Vishal Agarwal (in picture) died during a trek at Lohagad Fort. (X)

Ketan Vishal Agarwal, a resident of Gahunje and a director in his family-run real estate business, had gone to Lohagad Fort on Thursday (June 18) as part of pre-birthday celebrations for his fiancée, Sia Goel. The couple was scheduled to marry in November, and their families had already booked a wedding venue in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

According to police, Agarwal had gone on the trek with his fiancée and two others. He was reported to have fallen nearly 400 feet into a gorge from near the edge of a cliff. His body was recovered following a rescue operation carried out by the Lonavala Rural Police and the Shivdurg Mitra Emergency Rescue Team.

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“However, during the course of the investigation, police found evidence leading to the arrest of his fiancée and her friend, who was present at the spot when the incident occurred,” a senior police officer said.

Police are expected to provide further details on the motive and sequence of events.