Cafe meet, 2,000 calls, suitable spot: How Siya plotted fiance's murder with boyfriend's help

Pune businessman Ketan Agrawal's murder did not take place in the spur of the moment, but was a well thought out plan, new details have revealed. L to R: Accused Siya Goyal, victim Ketan Agarwal, co-accused Chetan Chaudhary (Sourced and linkedin.com/agarwalketan)

Amid the ongoing investigation into the alleged murder, the police on Wednesday said that the plot to kill him was discussed by his fiancee and her lover beforehand.

On the day of the incident, Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary allegedly met at a cafe and discussed the plan to kill Agarwal, even identifying a suitable spot on the fort from where Agarwal could be pushed, a police officer told news agency PTI.

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Siya Goyal is accused of killing her fiancé Ketan Agarwal with the help of Chetan Chaudhary, believed to be her boyfriend, by pushing him off a cliff during a trek to Lohagad Fort near Lonavala on June 18 — an incident which was earlier reported to be an accidental death case but later took a turn when police questioning raised suspicion.

Police claim alleged first attempt was made on June 14 Police have further said that an earlier attempt to execute the alleged plan was made on June 14, news agency ANI reported.

Also read | Who is Siya Goyal? Woman accused of killing Pune businessman Ketan Agrawal months before wedding

According to police, Siya reportedly tried to push Ketan off the fort, but the attempt allegedly failed. After this, she allegedly raised an alarm about spotting a snake and later claimed that Ketan had fallen accidentally during the panic.

2,000 phone calls The police also claimed that Siya and Chetan remained in frequent contact over several months and allegedly exchanged more than 2,000 phone calls.

The police is trying to investigate the alleged relationship between Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary.

Police claimed that the two first met at a Diwali party last year and later developed a close friendship. Investigators suspect that Siya allegedly did not want to proceed with her marriage to Ketan Agrawal and was under pressure from her family.

Also read | Pune trek murder: The CCTV visuals that blew lid off businessman's killing by fiancé, her boyfriend

According to the probe, Siya allegedly wanted more time for herself and was unwilling to continue with the marriage plans despite family pressure.

Police examine alleged motive behind murder Police suspect that Siya allegedly wanted to eliminate Ketan while continuing her relationship with Chetan Chaudhary.

Investigators also claimed that although Siya had grown close to Chetan and liked him, she was not prepared to marry him at that stage.

The police are examining these claims as part of the ongoing investigation into the alleged motive behind Ketan Agrawal’s death.

Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary are currently in seven-day police custody till June 29.

Further investigation is underway as police continue examining the alleged conspiracy, digital evidence and other details connected to the case.

(With inputs from agencies)