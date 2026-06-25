'Wanted to call off wedding, Ketan refused': What Pune murder accused Siya Goyal told cops

As the investigation into the death of 25-year-old Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal continues, police have stated that the accused, Siya Goyal, wanted to call off her engagement with Agarwal. Cops added that Ketan continued to pursue the relationship with Goyal, despite her objections. As reported by HT earlier, during custodial interrogation, Siya told police that she was unhappy with her engagement to Ketan Agarwal. (Sourced)

20-year-old Siya Goyal and her alleged boyfriend, 22-year-old Chetan Chaudhary, have been accused of plotting the murder of Ketan Agarwal. Agarwal was with Goyal at Pune's Lohagad Fort trek, when she allegedly pushed him off a cliff.

‘Wanted to call off the engagement’ As reported by HT earlier, during custodial interrogation, Siya told police that she was unhappy with her engagement to Ketan Agarwal.

Siya told cops from Pune rural police that she informed Ketan she did not wish to continue the relationship and urged him not to proceed with the planned marriage.

However, she added that Ketan continued to pursue the relationship and remained committed to wedding preparations despite her objections.

Ahead of her interrogation, police had already suspected that Goyal was unwilling to proceed with her arranged marriage due to her alleged relationship with Chetan Chaudhary.

“Considering societal pressure and her family’s image, she did not have the option to elope with Chetan,” an officer told HT.

Father recalls 'ignored red flags' Ketan's father, Vishal Agarwal, said, “After the engagement in February, Ketan and Siya met frequently and went out together. At times, Ketan expressed concerns about Siya, and asked us whether we had properly verified her antecedents," he told HT.

The victim's father added that the couple often argued over minor issues. He also recalled that Siya spent a significant amount of time on her phone.

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Ketan had even mentioned Chetan Chaudhary's name, raising suspicions that there might be a relationship between the two.

“We thought about delaying the wedding because she was so young, but her parents insisted that we go ahead with it as they would not find a match like my son,” he told HT.