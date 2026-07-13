Security guard arrested for sexually assaulting child inside washroom in Mumbai; NCP demands swift action

A security guard allegedly sexually assaulted an 8-year-old girl inside a restroom in south Mumbai's Pydhonie area, triggering a protest by local residents, police said. While the minor girl was being treated at a hospital, the accused was arrested soon after a complaint was lodged on Sunday, an official said. (PTI)

While the girl was being treated at a hospital, the accused was arrested soon after a complaint was lodged on Sunday, an official said.

Protesters gather outside police station The incident triggered widespread outrage, with hundreds of people gathering outside the Pydhonie police station on Sunday, demanding exemplary punishment for the accused.

Some protesters also surrounded Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar when he visited the police station after learning about the incident and raised slogans seeking strict action against the accused, as per eyewitnesses.

The protesters briefly blocked the road outside the police station, disrupting traffic before police dispersed the crowd and restored normalcy, the official said.

Heavy police deployment has been made in the area to prevent any flare-up or untoward incident, he added.

Rohit Pawar calls incident ‘outrageous’ In a post on X, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar called the alleged assault on the minor an "outrageous and extremely serious" incident, coming soon after the sentencing in the Nasrapur case, involving the rape-murder of a three-year-old child in Pune district.

Pawar claimed that the "absence of swift justice" in all such cases had weakened the deterrence of the law, and called for the speedy disposal of such trials as well as the immediate implementation of the Shakti Act, which has stringent provisions for such crimes.