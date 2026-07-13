Relief for Khan Sir as Patna court grants pre-arrest bail to educator in coaching centre firing case
Three staff members of his coaching institute were also granted anticipatory bail, his lawyer said.
A court in Bihar's Patna on Monday granted anticipatory bail to educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, in connection with the coaching institute firing case.
Three staff members of his coaching institute were also granted anticipatory bail, his lawyer said. In addition, the Patna Civil Court granted bail to two security guards who had been arrested in the case, according to a PTI report.
Also Read | Patna court extends Khan Sir's protection from arrest till July 3 in coaching institute firing case
What is the firing case involving Khan sir?
The case stems from a firing incident in early June after Khan Sir's coaching institute was allegedly vandalised by a group of miscreants.
His two security guards have been accused of opening fire during the incident.
"Six people have been granted bail. The judge first announced Khan Sir's anticipatory bail, followed by that of his three staff members," lawyer Arvind Kumar Mouar told reporters.
Mouar added that the two security guards, who had been arrested in connection with the case, were also granted bail by the Patna Civil Court.
The court had on Friday deferred its order on Khan Sir's anticipatory bail plea until July 13, citing the district judge's leave. It had reserved its verdict on July 8 after hearing final arguments from both sides.
A Patna court had extended the stay on the arrest of educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, in connection with the coaching institute firing case until the next hearing on July 3.
Also Read | FIR against ‘Khan Sir’ over firing outside his Patna coaching institute
Khan sir named in FIR related to a firing incident
Khan had been named in an FIR related to a firing incident involving his security guards after miscreants allegedly vandalised his coaching institute in early June. The court had granted him protection from arrest on June 9, which was subsequently extended until June 30.
The court had also scheduled the hearing of the bail pleas of Khan's two security guards, who were in judicial custody, for July 3.
"During the hearing on Tuesday, the court sought details of the arms licenses of both security guards of Khan," said Satyam Jha, the lawyer of Khan's rival Roshan Anand.
"The matter has been listed for arguments on July 3, and the 'no coercive action' order against Khan will remain in force till then," he added.
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