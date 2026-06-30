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    Patna court extends Khan Sir's protection from arrest till July 3 in coaching institute firing case

    Khan was named in an FIR related to a firing incident by his guards when miscreants vandalised his coaching institute in early June.

    Published on: Jun 30, 2026 2:50 PM IST
    PTI
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    A court here on Tuesday extended the stay on the arrest of educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, in connection with the coaching institute firing case till the next hearing on July 3.

    The court will also hear the bail applications of both security guards of Khan who are in judicial custody on July 3. (PTI)
    The court will also hear the bail applications of both security guards of Khan who are in judicial custody on July 3. (PTI)

    Khan was named in an FIR related to a firing incident by his guards when miscreants vandalised his coaching institute in early June. He was named in the FIR, and the court on June 9 granted him protection from arrest, which was later extended till June 30.

    The court will also hear the bail applications of both security guards of Khan who are in judicial custody on July 3.

    Also read | Bihar court grants interim relief to educator Khan Sir in coaching institute firing case

    "During the hearing on Tuesday, the court sought details of the arms licenses of both security guards of Khan," said Satyam Jha, the lawyer of Khan's rival Roshan Anand.

    "The matter has been listed for arguments on July 3, and the 'no coercive action' order against Khan will remain in force till then," he added.

    Roshan Anand is one of the accused in the case linked to the alleged vandalism and stone-pelting outside Khan's institute on June 2. He is currently out on bail.

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    Home/India News/Patna Court Extends Khan Sir's Protection From Arrest Till July 3 In Coaching Institute Firing Case
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