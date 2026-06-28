Portugal vs Colombia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo made to work hard in Miami

Jun 28, 2026 4:44:21 AM IST

Portugal vs Colombia LIVE Score: Cristiano Ronaldo has already entered the Golden Boot conversation with two goals in this World Cup, but the Portugal captain still has ground to make up. Lionel Messi leads the race on five, while Kylian Mbappe, Ousman Dembele, Vinicius Jr and Erling Haaland are all on four. Against Colombia, Ronaldo needs another big night to drag himself closer to the leaders.