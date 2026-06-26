Step inside Dream Girl Hema Malini's historic 54-year-old home in Mumbai filled with dance, culture and Dharmendra

Hema Malini’s home, according to her daughter Esha Deol, is a place filled with history, art, and unconditional love. The former actor revealed that, for many years, the house lacked an official name and was simply known as Hema Malini's bungalow. It was recently named Advitiya by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, a name meaning 'unique' or 'mystic'.

A sanctuary for art, culture, and dance, Hema Malini's home preserves the distinct legacies of both Hema Malini and her late husband, Dharmendra. In the video, Esha Deol also shared some unknown, rare facts about the house. Let's take a look inside.

Esha Deol gave a rare tour of her mother Hema Malini 's historic 54-year-old family home, Advitiya, and the video was shared on YouTube on June 25 by CurlyTales. The video highlights the stunning details of the residence, including its interiors and the way dance is embedded in every corner.

The interior design and layout The house is over 50 years old, and according to Esha, Hema Malini has lived there since she first moved to Mumbai. As one enters the house, they realise how intrinsically dance and culture are embedded in its roots. The entrance is decorated with bronze artworks depicting the dance mudras.

Moreover, the house's lavish living room, where a beautiful memorial for Dharmendra is placed, also serves as a dance room, where Hema Malini still practises her art and where more people practise dance daily. This portion of the house has wooden floors specifically for dance rehearsals; it is large enough for 30 people to dance at once.

While the family has lived on the property for decades, the original bungalow was renovated after it fell into poor condition because of the 2005 floods. It is now a three- to four-story building, divided into separate floors for different family members, including exclusive levels for Hema Malini, Esha Deol, and Esha's sister. Each floor reflects the specific personality and taste of the person living there.

There are separate kitchens for the family: Hema Malini has an exclusive kitchen where no one is allowed, and a separate kitchen exists for the rest of the family, partly because Esha’s children and their grandparents eat non-vegetarian food, which Hema Malini is strict about.

An office room contains numerous photographs, paintings, and art pieces gifted by fans, including a thread-work piece and photos from films like Razia Sultan. In one of the sitting areas, there are designated cushions for Dharmendra and Hema Malini. Esha adds that the place is a token of the love between her parents, noting that the house has witnessed their "stardom and their beautiful love story."