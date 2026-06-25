Step inside Sharvari Wagh’s Mumbai abode featuring 2 massive living rooms, a statement swing, terrace, timeless antiques

The house welcomes visitors with a large, dual living space that follows a classic, colonial-inspired Indian interior style, blended with contemporary minimalism. Neutral walls, cream-coloured flooring, and expansive windows create a light and airy backdrop, allowing the antique furniture to become the focal point. The space feels curated over time, with heirloom-quality pieces rather than trend-driven décor.

Sharvari Wagh , known for her performances in Maharaj, Vedaa, and Munjya, gave Brut India on October 3, 2024, a tour of her stunning home. Her house is a perfect blend of heritage and modern aesthetics, where traditional Indian craftsmanship is balanced with contemporary openness and natural light. Let’s take a close look at her abode.

The opposite side of the living room features a suspended swing in the foreground that immediately establishes an Indian home identity. Crafted from dark wood and metal chains, it evokes traditional Gujarati and South Indian homes where swings often serve as both functional seating and decorative centrepieces.

The living room also delights with intricately carved wooden armchairs with floral and lattice motifs. One of the room's strongest features is its floor-to-ceiling sheer curtains, the expansive window wall that floods the room with daylight, and the soft, diffused lighting that enhances the warmth of the wooden furniture.

The vintage-style wall clocks, framed pieces, traditional lantern-inspired hanging lights, floral arrangements on tables, and antique mirrors and decorative accents, reinforce the home's old-world charm.