Boring dining room? 5 decor hacks to create a fine dining experience at home for your guests

A dining space is where you serve food, share meals and strike engaging conversations. But most of the time, it remains functional, rather than experiential. While functionality is the backbone of any interior, it is the experience that lends it personality, a semblance of life. This is true especially for guest-facing rooms.



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After all, you can still eat anywhere, on the couch while binge-watching or in a cosy reading nook without too much thought. But in a formal setting, when you are hosting your guests, the dining space cannot be an afterthought. Just paying attention to the living room or seating area won't cut it. Despite planning a well-thought three course meal, the entire gastronomic experience for the guests can still feel incomplete if the surrounding environment does not match the vision.

How do you design a dining space that makes guests feel like they are in a premium space?

To understand how to elevate your hosting experience with stylish table settings, dining decor and more, Vaishali Shah, design lead- home storage at Interio by Godrej, shared with HT Lifestyle how to get it right and leave your guests mesmerised by your dining decor. Since dining spaces are lately becoming an extension of open kitchens, she also addressed how design choices can improve flow. From choosing the right lighting to table style, she covered all the essentials.

1. Ace table styling with layering First of all, she recommended table styling that is rooted in refined layering instead of excessive piling. “Go for natural table linens, textured runners, ceramic dinnerware and sculptural centrepieces in stone or glass," she advised, advocating for structure and texture for table styling. This ensures your table does not look bland or just functional with cutlery.