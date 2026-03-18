Didn't read in a long while? Experts share 5 tips to make reading a daily habit

Reading has taken a backseat in an age dominated by screens. The leisure of being in the embrace of a good book is missing these days. The advent of instant entertainment with the short-form content videos, reels, takes up the lion's share of anyone's downtime now. Sitting with a book requires laser-focused attention, but with attention itself being pulled in all directions and stretched thin by endless digital distractions, reading has become a rarity these days. Read daily to boost your brain. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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Even those who still keep reading alive in their lives find it hard to accommodate reading time within their busy schedule. Unless it is addressed, reading can soon fade away entirely. It is high time to find ways to add reading to the daily schedule.

HT Lifestyle connected with experts to get an understanding of why reading should be a daily habit, along with some practical tips on how one can read daily.

Why do you need to read daily? We spoke to consultant psychiatrist Dr Ramya Rachel Jetty at SRM Global Hospitals, Chennai, who explained that reading acts as a brain exercise. Why? She said, "Reading improves the functioning of the brain by improving neural connections, enhancing memory, concentration, and critical thinking. It trains the mind over time to think more clearly, analyse deeply and respond rather than react.”

So there are wide-ranging improvements in cognitive performance. Since the mind grows through conscious engagement, Dr Jetty emphasised that reading daily is one of the simplest ways to achieve that. Other skills, such as patience and focus, also improve over time. The psychiatrist further noted that reading helps with stress management to briefly escape from problems.