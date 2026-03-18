Didn't read in a long while? Experts share 5 tips to make reading a daily habit
If you were not frequent with reading for a long time, find out how you can get back to books. It begins by making reading a daily habit.
Reading has taken a backseat in an age dominated by screens. The leisure of being in the embrace of a good book is missing these days. The advent of instant entertainment with the short-form content videos, reels, takes up the lion's share of anyone's downtime now. Sitting with a book requires laser-focused attention, but with attention itself being pulled in all directions and stretched thin by endless digital distractions, reading has become a rarity these days.
ALSO READ: Unable to finish that novel? Know why reading slump happens and 5 tips to pick up a book again
Even those who still keep reading alive in their lives find it hard to accommodate reading time within their busy schedule. Unless it is addressed, reading can soon fade away entirely. It is high time to find ways to add reading to the daily schedule.
HT Lifestyle connected with experts to get an understanding of why reading should be a daily habit, along with some practical tips on how one can read daily.
Why do you need to read daily?
We spoke to consultant psychiatrist Dr Ramya Rachel Jetty at SRM Global Hospitals, Chennai, who explained that reading acts as a brain exercise. Why? She said, "Reading improves the functioning of the brain by improving neural connections, enhancing memory, concentration, and critical thinking. It trains the mind over time to think more clearly, analyse deeply and respond rather than react.”
So there are wide-ranging improvements in cognitive performance. Since the mind grows through conscious engagement, Dr Jetty emphasised that reading daily is one of the simplest ways to achieve that. Other skills, such as patience and focus, also improve over time. The psychiatrist further noted that reading helps with stress management to briefly escape from problems.
Tips on how to read daily
When something is done consistently, it becomes a habit. Similarly, if you feel screens have driven a wedge between you and your book, you simply need to make time to read every day.
We spoke to Meera Raman, co-founder and CEO of BoiPoka, a digital reading community. She revealed, “People always say they want to read more. The intention is there. The problem is time. Between work calls, family responsibilities, and endless notifications, reading slips to the bottom of the day.”
She highlighted how hectic lifestyles make it difficult for people to read daily, but emphasised that you don't need large chunks of time to build the habit. It begins with small, consistent steps. Here are some of her practical suggestions:
1. Replace one scroll with one page
- Use small pauses in your day, while waiting for coffee, standing in a queue or sitting in a cab, to read instead of scrolling.
- Read a few pages at a time: before meetings, during lunch, or before stepping out.
2. Set a 10-minute non-negotiable
- Avoid setting unrealistic goals, such as reading for an hour.
- Commit to 10 minutes daily.
- Attach it to an existing routine, such as morning coffee, lunch break, or bedtime.
3. Keep a weekly learning log
- Once a week, jot down 2-3 key insights from reading.
- It helps reinforce what you have learned.
- Seeing progress motivates one to continue.
4. Make it social
- Share reading goals with friends.
- Track progress together and celebrate small wins.
- Accountability can transform reading from a solitary task into a shared experience
5. Late-night reading
- Swap late-night scrolling with reading, even if it is just a few pages.
- Helps mind relax and prepare for sleep.
- Improves sleep quality.
So at the end of the day, reading is all about intention, and once you lock in the motivation, you can make time for it, even on the busiest days.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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