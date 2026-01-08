Unable to finish that novel? Know why reading slump happens and 5 tips to pick up a book again

Readers find an exceptional joy in books, but it is a big bummer when the very source of joy sometimes becomes unbearable. Motivation plummets to sub-zero levels as even beginning a new chapter feels like climbing a mountain, leaving the book unfinished most of the time. The extent to which enthusiasm dwindles can be concerning, as on some days, even picking a book itself feels like an emotional labour. Are you not motivated to pick up a book despite being a voracious reader once? You may be experiencing a reading slump. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Does this sound like you? Stuck in the rut of wanting to read but not finding the will? If reading has become a chore for you, a closer look at the psychological reasons behind it, along with adopting the practical steps to reignite your love for reading, can help you get back gradually.

Reading is a hobby for some and a life skill for others, but regardless of the type of reader you are, at its core, reading is a habit, and like any habit, it can be moulded and strengthened with consistency and effort.

HT Lifestyle connected with experts to get a glimpse into the psychology behind reading slumps and pick up some simple hacks to get back into the habit, without breaking a sweat.

Why does reading slump happen?

The transition from a voracious reader, with an appetite for chasing stories and escaping into books, to having absolutely no interest can be jarring. But there is an actual psychological reason for this, and once you identify it, you can easily escape this pattern.

Dr Kedar Tilwe, consultant psychiatrist at Fortis Hospital Mulund & Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Navi Mumbai, told us that reading slump happens because of several reasons. It does not mean you lack motivation, so you can stop beating yourself up over leaving every other book unfinished.

“Daily worries, being pre-occupied with tasks, interrupted day schedules and presence of anxiety can interfere with reading and lead to a loss of interest,” the psychiatrist listed the possible causes.

We live in a screen-heavy world where most content comes in minuscule, bite-sized pieces that do little to hone your attention span. After scrolling through miles of 30-second reels, picking up a book can feel like an enormous task. Dr Tilwe also concurred that excessive exposure to digital platforms shrinks attention spans and erodes patience. Most content is quick, digestible and as the psychiatrist rightly noted, ‘bullet-pointed.' One healthy way to rebuild your focus, according to Dr Tilwe, is to start reading every day, making out time, even a few minutes to read something that interests you.

5 ways to start reading again

Next, for a more practical approach to getting back to reading, Meera Raman, co-founder and CEO of BoiPoka, shared a few genre suggestions and reading hacks to make it easier. She said, "Even the most prolific reader can be hit by a reading slump, quite like a writer’s block. Life gets busy, matters seemingly more important take precedence, and reading quietly slips out of the routine. ”

You don't need to worry, as reading slumps are a normal part of life and can affect even the best of readers.

Here are some of her practical hacks to get started with reading:

1. Start a crime or a mystery novel

Often dominate recommendation list because of the mystery keeping one hooked in the plot. When focus is low, the pull of suspense does the heavy lifting.

This genre does not ask for deep emotional investment upfront. It offers a question and a promise of answers.

2. Start a book series

Try a book series. Once you are familiar with characters and their world, the story pulls you in.

Picking up the next book in a series feels less like starting over and more like returning to something already in motion.

This helps reading feel natural again.

3. Choose shorter books

Finishing something quickly restores confidence, and that sense of closure matters more than you think.

One book completed often leads to another.

4. Re-read favourites

It is easier to trust a familiar story as there is comfort in knowing where it goes, and that familiarity can calm a restless mind.

5. Try different formats

Change format. Audiobooks have become a great entry point for many people.

Listening while commuting or doing chores keeps the story alive without demanding extra time.

And when the plot becomes engrossing, it is easier to switch to physical or e-book.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.