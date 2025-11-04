Know the 4 psychological traits linked to sexual jealousy in men

Sexual jealousy in men is not simply a matter of gender but depends on a unique mix of psychological traits and attraction patterns, according to a latest study. Straight men are most likely to view physical cheating as worse than emotional betrayal, according to a new study.(Shutterstock)

The research, published in Archives of Sexual Behavior, involved 4,465 people from Norway and the United States. It shows that men who feel the most upset by a partner’s sexual infidelity share four key psychological traits linked to masculinity and a strong attraction towards women.

Psychological traits linked to sexual jealousy in men

Researchers from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology and Kansas State University discovered that sexual jealousy rises mainly among men who are very strongly attracted to women and score high on four masculine traits. These traits include childhood play behavior, thinking style, job preferences, and gender identity. Together, they define how men feel jealous in relationships.

As part of the study, participants were asked to imagine four situations where a partner was unfaithful and to choose which would be more upsetting, sexual or emotional betrayal.

About 58% of heterosexual men said sexual cheating would bother them more, compared to only 31% of heterosexual women. Gay and bisexual men were closer to women in their responses, showing that sexual jealousy is more about attraction patterns than just being male.

The four psychological traits

The study identified four characteristics that influence jealousy indirectly:

1. Childhood play behaviour – Whether boys prefer rough play or quieter, nurturing games.

2. Thinking style – A tendency to analyze systems versus focus on emotions.

3. Job interests – Preference for technical or people-oriented professions.

4. Gender identity – How masculine or feminine someone feels compared to others.

These traits were combined to predict who men were attracted to. Later on, this helped in predicting their jealousy. Men who were most attracted to women and least attracted to men were found to be the highest sexually jealous.

Differences among women

For women, even those who scored high on masculine traits or were attracted to other women, emotional betrayal was still more upsetting than sexual cheating. The study also found that the gap between men and women narrowed with age.

Why it matters

The findings challenge the idea that men and women are psychological opposites. Also, it suggests that jealousy arises from a mix of biological, emotional, and social factors.

