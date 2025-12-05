Sharvari Wagh channels dark-Barbie glam in an ethereal black tulle gown

With December settling in, the winter fashion mood has officially shifted toward richer fabrics, sculpted silhouettes, and a bit of fantasy. Sharvari Wagh stepped right into that space with a black tulle gown that felt straight out of a dark-Barbie storyboard - dramatic, elegant, and effortlessly modern. Her gown worked on pure texture. The bodice carried delicate criss-cross draping in sheer black tulle, giving the neckline a soft, ethereal structure without losing sharpness. Sharvari Wagh flaunts sculpted black tulle gown on Instagram.(Instagram/sharvari)

An embroidered red rose motif sat at the waist, adding a pop of colour and a touch of vintage to her gown.

From the waist down, the dress fell into layers of black tulle, creating a floating, cloud-like volume. The back view, with the gown fanning out behind her in a long corridor, felt almost like a movie still, both dramatic and beautifully styled.

Sharvari Wagh's makeup and hairstyle

Sharvari kept her makeup clean and luminous. Her base looked warm and glowy, with a natural flush and light highlighter catching the hallway lighting. The eyes stayed soft: lightly smoked lids, thin liner, and fluttery lashes.

She balanced the floating silhouette of the dress with a tight, sleek bun. The pulled-back hair highlighted her shoulders and the gown’s tulle neckline. Her earrings, a pair of ornate floral studs, added just the right amount of sparkle.

Sharvari Wagh's other looks

Looking like a real-life Barbie is not the only thing she does right. Earlier, Sharvari had worn a blush-pink lehenga that looked like a pure wedding guest inspiration. The delicate silver embroidery, chikankari-inspired patterns, and sheer polka-dot dupatta brought a soft, old-world grace to the look.

Her vintage-style choker and ornate earrings added just the right touch of heirloom glamour. With her hair swept into an elegant bun decorated with fresh flowers and her makeup kept in soft, glowing tones, the actor created an ethereal aesthetic.

Be it western or ethnic, Sharvari somehow makes every outfit land just right.