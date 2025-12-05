Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 5 December 2025

    Friday, December 5 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Dec 05, 2025 9:04 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #LitTalk

    Gram it: How about bird-watching today? Kingfisher, Indian Spot-billed Duck, Grey-headed Swamphen, Black-winged Stilt and Pheasant-tailed Jacana, can be spotted basking in the winter sun during the cool evenings at the artificial pond near Sector 150 in Noida of late. (Photo: Sunil Ghosh/HT)
    What: Jashn-e-Rekhta | Mehakti Khushbu Ka Safar ft Gulzar & Divya Dutta

    Where: Baansera Park, Block A, Ganga Vihar, Sarai Kale Khan

    When: December 5

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: 600 (Available here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Hazrat Nizamuddin (Pink Line)

    #DelhiTalkies

    What: Delhi Comic Con 2025 – Comics, Cosplay, Performances, Gaming & Merch

    Where: NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla Phase III, Okhla Industrial Area

    When: December 5 to 7

    Timing: 11am to 9pm

    Entry: www.district.in

    Nearest Metro Stations: Govindpuri (Violet Line) & Okhla NSIC (Magenta Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Modern Freskos – Artworks by Paul Kuntze

    Where: Black Cube Gallery, G12A, Hauz Khas

    When: December 5 to 27

    Timing: Noon to 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

    #DelhiTalkies

    What: Journeying Across The Himalayas

    Where: Travancore Palace New Delhi, 10A KG Marg, Connaught Place

    When: December 5 to 10

    Timing: 10am to 6pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #CineCall

    What: We Care Film Festival

    Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: December 5

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #Staged

    What: Saanp Seedhi ft Kumud Mishra & Sumeet Vyas

    Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

    When: December 5

    Timing: 5pm & 7.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Violet Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Gen WHY: A Millenial Spiral ft Swati Sachdeva

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: December 5

    Timing: 6.45pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Ink & Silk – The Winter Edit

    Where: The Claridges, 12, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road

    When: December 5

    Timing: 10am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    © 2025 HindustanTimes