HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 5 December 2025

What: Jashn-e-Rekhta | Mehakti Khushbu Ka Safar ft Gulzar & Divya Dutta

Where: Baansera Park, Block A, Ganga Vihar, Sarai Kale Khan

When: December 5

Timing: 6pm

Entry: ₹600 (Available here)

Nearest Metro Station: Hazrat Nizamuddin (Pink Line)

What: Delhi Comic Con 2025 – Comics, Cosplay, Performances, Gaming & Merch

Where: NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla Phase III, Okhla Industrial Area

When: December 5 to 7

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Entry: www.district.in

Nearest Metro Stations: Govindpuri (Violet Line) & Okhla NSIC (Magenta Line)

What: Modern Freskos – Artworks by Paul Kuntze

Where: Black Cube Gallery, G12A, Hauz Khas

When: December 5 to 27

Timing: Noon to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

What: Journeying Across The Himalayas