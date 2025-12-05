HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 5 December 2025
Friday, December 5 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#LitTalk
What: Jashn-e-Rekhta | Mehakti Khushbu Ka Safar ft Gulzar & Divya Dutta
Where: Baansera Park, Block A, Ganga Vihar, Sarai Kale Khan
When: December 5
Timing: 6pm
Entry: ₹600 (Available here)
Nearest Metro Station: Hazrat Nizamuddin (Pink Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Delhi Comic Con 2025 – Comics, Cosplay, Performances, Gaming & Merch
Where: NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla Phase III, Okhla Industrial Area
When: December 5 to 7
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Entry: www.district.in
Nearest Metro Stations: Govindpuri (Violet Line) & Okhla NSIC (Magenta Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Modern Freskos – Artworks by Paul Kuntze
Where: Black Cube Gallery, G12A, Hauz Khas
When: December 5 to 27
Timing: Noon to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Journeying Across The Himalayas
Where: Travancore Palace New Delhi, 10A KG Marg, Connaught Place
When: December 5 to 10
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: We Care Film Festival
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 5
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Saanp Seedhi ft Kumud Mishra & Sumeet Vyas
Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: December 5
Timing: 5pm & 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gen WHY: A Millenial Spiral ft Swati Sachdeva
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: December 5
Timing: 6.45pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Ink & Silk – The Winter Edit
Where: The Claridges, 12, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road
When: December 5
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)