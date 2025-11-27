Looking for boots this winter? Fashion expert explains which styles actually look good

Boots are a great footwear option if you are looking for something sturdy, yet stylish. But how to choose the right boots to pair up with your dresses? Fashion influencer Lakshita Sehgal decided to try and help her Instagram followers pick the right type of boots. She divided the varieties available in the market into two categories – Simple but sleek and ‘suede, over the top’. Guide to buying perfect boots(Pixabay)

How to pick perfect boots?

According to Sehgal, the ‘fancy’ boots try to look attractive with added features and embellishments, but end up coming across as cheap and flashy. “Most ‘trendy’ black ankle boots with 50 laces and random embellishments look bulky, childish, and only work with casual outfits,” the fashion content creator wrote in her post on Instagram.

According to her, the most impressive boots are the ones that are sleek and have a classic look. “A sleek, simple heeled boot? Instantly elevated and goes with everything,” her post added.

She even made a presentation to give a practical example of the type of shoes she was talking about. For Sehgal, classical colors, like black, brown, beige, among others, are highly adaptable and would fit in with a wide variety of dresses.

On the other hand, the flashier variety of boots, available in unconventional colors, would have a very limited range of suitable accompaniments.

Another point that Sehgal emphasized was the material used to make boots. Boots are usually associated with leather, but in recent times, they have been made using polyester and suede. The fashion expert believes the latter are a big no-no, as they look like “socks pretending to be boots.”

Growing popularity of boots

According to Grand View Research, the boot market in India is expected to generate a revenue of $4,748.8 million by 2030. In 2022, the revenue generated by this market was recorded at $2,634.4 million.

Among the various varieties of boots available in the Indian market, the fastest growing, in terms of popularity, are military boots. They are likely to register the fastest growth in the period forecasted. Though in 2022, the type that generated the biggest revenue was regular boots.

The expected growth rate of the boots market in India going forward is 7.6 percent. That is a good sign for footwear manufacturers who are investing heavily in the manufacture of this product.