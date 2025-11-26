Kashmiri Pheran for women: The cosy and comfy winter classic making a stylish comeback
Published on: Nov 26, 2025 10:55 am IST
The Kashmiri Pheran is trending as a stylish winter staple. Embroidered with heritage craftsmanship, it's perfect for work, casual outings, and winter weddings.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
CRAFTBAZAR Womens Kashmiri Embroidered Woolen Phiren Straight Fit Kurti (White, Xl) View Details
|
₹2,499
|
|
|
HAUTEMODA Woollen Kashmiri Phiran Kurta with Sozni Embroidery (in, Alpha, L, Regular, Black) View Details
|
₹1,699
|
|
|
CRAFTBAZAR Kashmiri Embroidered Cashmilon Phiren Dark Green (46) View Details
|
₹2,050
|
|
|
Zamour Traditional Kashmiri Pheran, Loose Kurta with Chinar and Floral Aari Embroidery, Long Sleeve Winter Wear (in, Alpha, XL, Regular, Blue) View Details
|
₹2,449
|
|
|
Zamour Kashmiri Aari Embroidered Pheran Shrug for Women with Border Embroidery, Handcrafted Woolen Poncho (IN, Alpha, Free Size, Regular, Black) View Details
|
₹2,199
|
|
|
Zamour Traditional Kashmiri Pheran, Loose Kurta with Floral and Paisley Aari Embroidery, Long Sleeve Winter Wear (in, Alpha, 2XL, Regular, Black) View Details
|
₹2,449
|
|
|
HAUTEMODA Women Woollen Short Kashmiri Embroidery Phiran Kurta (in, Alpha, 3XL, Regular, Black) View Details
|
₹1,305
|
|
|
HAUTEMODA Women Woollen Kurta Phiran With Kashmiri Embroidery (L, Maroon, Regular Fit) View Details
|
₹1,257
|
|
