'I packed light, still had to wait': Flyer calls out airlines over cabin baggage checks

"But it ends up penalising genuine travellers who are carrying just one small cabin trolley and no check in luggage. We pack light to save time, only to end up waiting at the baggage belt anyway. Maybe it is time airlines started enforcing cabin baggage limits before boarding instead of making everyone pay for a few rule breakers," he wrote.

"It has become routine on domestic flights in India to ask passengers to check in their cabin trolley bags at the boarding gate. I understand why. Too many passengers bring oversized or multiple cabin bags to avoid checking in luggage or paying excess baggage fees. By the time the last boarding groups arrive, the overhead bins are already full.

The post was shared by X user Anirudh Kejriwal, who pointed out that passengers carrying a single cabin trolley often end up paying the price for those who bring oversized or extra bags.

A frequent flyer has criticised the growing practice of airlines asking passengers to check in their cabin trolley bags at the boarding gate, arguing that those who pack light end up paying the price for others who ignore baggage rules.

Internet weighs in The post prompted a lively discussion, with many users agreeing that stricter baggage checks before boarding could solve the problem.

One user wrote, "There is a luggage dimension frame at boarding gates that is hardly used by most airlines. If it were used properly, passengers carrying cabin bags within the permitted size would not be inconvenienced."

Another pointed out that the issue is linked to airline policies in India. "India is one of the few countries where economy passengers are not charged separately for check in baggage under DGCA rules. Large cabin bags are common on busy morning and evening routes because travellers want to avoid spending extra time checking in and collecting luggage."

Some felt the screening should happen much earlier in the airport journey. "This should be done before passengers enter the security queue. Airlines have no way of checking passengers who complete web check in and head straight to the boarding gate."

Others suggested giving passengers the option to voluntarily check in their cabin bags. "Airlines should allow passengers to check in cabin bags at the check in counter instead of waiting until the boarding gate. I have often asked to check in my trolley, but the request is declined. Later, I am asked to hand it over at the gate, which makes the whole process pointless."

(Also Read: Man says he was scammed outside Mumbai airport, gets ₹2,000 back after contacting scammer's relatives)

Not everyone agreed with the criticism. One person commented, "All are genuine travellers, and the bags checked in at the gate usually arrive first."

Another user raised a safety concern, asking, "What if the cabin trolley contains items that are not permitted in checked baggage, such as a laptop or power bank? Would that not create safety issues?"

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)