'Love this country': Polish woman in India stunned after chemist keeps forgotten medicines for 4 days

A Polish woman living in India has shared a heartwarming experience after she found her forgotten medicines safely kept at a chemist shop even after four days. The woman, identified as Dominika Patalas Kalra, posted a video on Instagram, saying the incident left her pleasantly surprised. A Polish woman said she “loved India” after finding medicines she had left at a chemist four days earlier. (Instagram/domipatalas)

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Forgot medicines at chemist shop In the video, Dominika explained that she had bought medicines from a chemist but forgot to put them in her bag before leaving the shop. She returned four days later, unsure whether the packet would still be there.

“4 days ago I bought some medicines in a chemist and I just forgot to just put them to my bag, and I left there in this chemist. And now I'm going after these 4 days to check if they are still there. I mean, it's not their fault, my father forgot to take them, so just let's see if still they are there,” she said in the clip.

The video then shows her entering the shop and asking about the medicines. “A paper bag which you just packed...” she said. The shopkeeper immediately responded, “Yes, yes, yes!” After receiving the packet, she thanked him and walked out of the store visibly happy.

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‘I just love India for this’ Walking outside the shop, Dominika said she was shocked that the medicines had been kept safely for her. “Okay, I have my medicines. They were waiting for me there since 4 days. Uh... you know, it's so much shocking for me. Like, India is such a big country, is so much populated also, and still like after 4 days I just came there and this things were waiting for me. Wow,” she said.

She shared the clip with a caption that read, “I just love India for this. I bought some medicines and I forgot to put them to my bag, I left them in the chemist. As I wasn’t in town, I went to collect them after 4 days and I really didn’t expect this will happen. My medicines were kept on the side, waiting for me. I’m shocked that in such a big country like India with so much population, still such things are happening.”

Watch the clip here: