'Love this country': Polish woman in India stunned after chemist keeps forgotten medicines for 4 days
A Polish woman praised India after finding her forgotten medicines safely kept at a chemist shop.
A Polish woman living in India has shared a heartwarming experience after she found her forgotten medicines safely kept at a chemist shop even after four days. The woman, identified as Dominika Patalas Kalra, posted a video on Instagram, saying the incident left her pleasantly surprised.
(Also read: Polish woman in India for 10 years reveals 3 things other countries should copy: ‘Services, attached bathrooms, MRP’)
Forgot medicines at chemist shop
In the video, Dominika explained that she had bought medicines from a chemist but forgot to put them in her bag before leaving the shop. She returned four days later, unsure whether the packet would still be there.
“4 days ago I bought some medicines in a chemist and I just forgot to just put them to my bag, and I left there in this chemist. And now I'm going after these 4 days to check if they are still there. I mean, it's not their fault, my father forgot to take them, so just let's see if still they are there,” she said in the clip.
The video then shows her entering the shop and asking about the medicines. “A paper bag which you just packed...” she said. The shopkeeper immediately responded, “Yes, yes, yes!” After receiving the packet, she thanked him and walked out of the store visibly happy.
(Also read: Polish woman stunned after spotting Indian biker carrying over 20 chairs: ‘In India, everything is possible’)
‘I just love India for this’
Walking outside the shop, Dominika said she was shocked that the medicines had been kept safely for her. “Okay, I have my medicines. They were waiting for me there since 4 days. Uh... you know, it's so much shocking for me. Like, India is such a big country, is so much populated also, and still like after 4 days I just came there and this things were waiting for me. Wow,” she said.
She shared the clip with a caption that read, “I just love India for this. I bought some medicines and I forgot to put them to my bag, I left them in the chemist. As I wasn’t in town, I went to collect them after 4 days and I really didn’t expect this will happen. My medicines were kept on the side, waiting for me. I’m shocked that in such a big country like India with so much population, still such things are happening.”
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts
The clip has received several reactions from social media users. One user wrote, “Happy to see you happy. Most Indian people are kind and always ready to help.” Another commented, “This happens only in India.” A third said, “Good to know you got your medicines back.” Another user shared a similar experience and wrote, “Once, I needed some medicines that were not available at the store at that time. The chemist took my number and address and delivered them to my home by evening, saying that his house was on the same route. He didn’t need to do that, but he still did.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More