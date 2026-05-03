Polish woman in India for 10 years reveals 3 things other countries should copy: ‘Services, attached bathrooms, MRP’

A Polish woman who has been living in India for a decade has shared three things she believes other countries should take inspiration from. In a video posted on Instagram, Dominika Patalas-Kalra spoke about everyday conveniences in India that, according to her, make life easier and more practical. A Polish woman shared three things India does better, highlighting delivery speed, MRP pricing, and convenience. (Instagram/domipatalas)

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The clip was shared with the caption, “Exactly 10 years ago I landed in India for the 1st time and these are the thoughts I wanna share…”

‘Everything at your doorstep’ In the video, Patalas-Kalra said, “What other countries should take example from India? And I'm saying it as a foreigner staying since 10 years in India. First thing: services. We can get, just in 10 minutes, everything at your doorstep. Groceries, electronics, accessories, even iPhone—everything. You don't have to even go outside the home, and it's so easy to live here.”

Her remark appeared to refer to the convenience of quick delivery services, which have become a regular part of life in several Indian cities. From groceries and food to electronics and daily essentials, app-based doorstep delivery has changed the way many people shop.

Attached bathrooms and MRP The Polish woman then spoke about another feature she finds highly convenient in Indian homes. She said, “Second thing is bathroom which is attached to the bedroom. Almost in every house in India, there is a bathroom which is attached to a bedroom, and it's so convenient. It should be, I think, in every country.”

She also praised the concept of MRP printed on products in India. “And third thing, it's MRP price on every product here in India. There is an MRP price, so it's maximum price that they can sell the product to the customer. It should be everything in every country. So good!” she added.

Watch the clip here: