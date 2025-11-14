Polish woman stunned after spotting Indian biker carrying over 20 chairs: ‘In India, everything is possible’

A Polish woman’s astonished reaction to a biker moving with more than twenty chairs in India has sparked fresh conversations about the everyday ingenuity seen across the country. The woman, Dominika Patalas Kalra, shared the short clip on her Instagram account, where it quickly drew widespread attention. A Polish woman shared footage of an Indian biker balancing over twenty chairs.(Instagram/domipatalas)

The viral clip

The video shows a biker riding his two wheeler with a towering stack of chairs carefully balanced at the back. Text appearing on the clip read, “Carrying more than 20 chairs on bike. In India, everything is possible”, while the caption added another layer of playful admiration with the remark, “India is not for beginners”.

Reactions from the internet

Dominika’s post has now crossed nearly 18k views, drawing reactions from users who shared their surprise, amusement and admiration in the comment section.

Several users expressed their amazement and humour. One viewer wrote that “Europeans should learn from Indians how to dedicate to work”, while another remarked that “Yes Indians are multi talented, we play with safety also”, blending appreciation with a hint of concern. A third user observed that “Everything is possible from Jugaad”.

Others offered their own interpretations of the clip. One person simply commented “Incredible India” as a nod to the country’s iconic tourism phrase. Another user noted that “It is common here”, suggesting that such scenes are a regular part of daily life in many Indian cities. Someone else added, “That is why my India is unique”.

