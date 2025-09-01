Polish woman surprises girls by speaking Malayalam at Kerala wedding: 'Their joy was best motivation'

A Polish woman residing in Kerala has caught the attention of social media after a video of her speaking Malayalam at a wedding went viral. The clip, shared on Instagram by Emilia Pietrzyk, shows her wearing a salwar kurta at a friend’s wedding in Kerala, engaging with a group of girls in Malayalam. Their stunned expressions quickly turned into excitement as they realised the foreign guest was speaking their mother tongue. At a Kerala wedding, a Polish woman stunned girls by conversing in Malayalam.(Instagram/emiliainkerala)

Pietrzyk’s own words

In her caption, Pietrzyk described the moment as deeply meaningful. She wrote, “At our friend’s wedding in Kerala, I decided to surprise the little ones by speaking to them in Malayalam. The look on their faces was priceless — first shock, then laughter, then so many questions. As a foreigner, moments like this mean everything… not just learning the language, but connecting with the next generation in their own mother tongue. It’s these small conversations that make me feel truly part of the culture, not just a guest. And honestly, the kids gave me more confidence than any classroom ever could — their joy was the best motivation to keep learning Malayalam every day.”

Social media reactions

The video has attracted warm responses online, with many applauding her effort to embrace the local culture.

One user commented, “Good job, keep it up.” Another observed, “This is so beautiful to see.” A third user expressed their delight saying, “I really love it.” Many others echoed similar sentiments, with one remarking, “This is so, so adorable.”

Another user shared, “Her effort shows so much respect for Kerala’s culture.” A comment read, “This is the kind of positivity the internet needs.”