Polish woman drops truth bombs about life in India after 2 years: ‘No sugarcoating, just real talk.’

It’s been two years since a Polish woman moved to India, and she’s not holding back. In a candid post filled with humour and honesty, she shares what it’s really like adjusting to life here. She spoke about various things, from missing her native cuisine to navigating "Indian time". Polish vlogger Agnes Mann shared a video documenting her life in India. (Instagram/@agnesmannyt)

“Two years deep in India, and here’s the honest truth. No sugarcoating, just real talk. From my ongoing Hindi struggles to missing my Polish kitchen, navigating the chaos of Indian time, and those oh-so-frequent power cuts,” Agnes Mann wrote.

“Sharing my unfiltered experience because authenticity is everything! What are your ‘unashamed’ truths?” she continued. A video she shared opens with a text insert that reads, “I've been living in India for 2 years & I'm not ashamed to admit THIS.”

The video then shows her playing Holi, eating with her kids, cooking, and vacationing. In her video, she also lists the things she dislikes while living in India—the noise, the unavailability of Polish food, people being late, and her inability to speak Hindi. She also talked about "constant power cuts", which several social media users agreed with.

Take a look at the video:

How did social media react?

The post received a wave of mixed reactions. While some agreed with the Polish woman, others told her she could return to her own country.

“I travelled to a lot of countries, and India is the best place to live, " one individual posted. Another commented, “You can always go back, in case you don’t know.”

A third said, “Please return to Poland, where you can do everything. Make sure your child doesn’t go out in public without you. I heard in Poland they are not that friendly with brown skin.” A fourth wrote, “You left Poland for India?”, adding a facepalm emoji.

Agnes Mann manages a YouTube channel where her bio reads, “I'm Agnes- a Polish national married to an Indian Mann (from Punjab). We live(d) in the UK with our 3 kids but from March 2023 we are 'trying it' in India. The plan is to travel through as much of India as possible for the next one or two years, and then we see.”