‘They don't care about their own country’: Foreign woman calls out Indian men littering

A video of a foreign tourist confronting a group of Indian men loitering has sparked a conversation about civic sense in this country. Her bold stance has drawn both praise and debate on social media, with many lauding her for calling out inappropriate behaviour. Foreigner confronting Indian men littering. (Instagram/@ameana_finds)

“Confronting people that trash our planet,” Ameana Finds wrote while sharing a video of her asking two Indian men to pick up their trash and put it in the waste bin.

“Is that your paper?” Finds asks, pointing to pieces of an ice cream wrapper on the ground. A man nods and says, “Yes”. She then firmly says, “Pick it up and put it in the bin.”

Towards the end of the video, she expresses her frustration at people littering, even when a waste bin is kept next to them.

Take a look at the video:

What did social media say?

An individual praised, “You did a good job. We need people like you in India.” Another added, “We need a million people like you to tell a billion people this to make the streets clean.”

A third posted, “Civic sense is just wild. Well done, you.” A fourth wrote, “Thank you for teaching them the basics.”

Littering at 9,000 feet above sea level:

In an unrelated Reddit post, a viral picture showing gutka stains, empty plastic bottles, Navrattan mixture packets, and snack wrappers on a snow-covered landscape angered people. The picture was allegedly taken at 9,000 feet above sea level, where only a few tourists visit.

“At 9,000 feet above sea level, there are hardly 100 tourists, yet there is gutka & litter in the snow. What’s stopping Indian tourists from picking up their own trash?” read the Reddit post accompanying the picture.