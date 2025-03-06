Viral video shows Indian men littering, sleeping, drinking on Pattaya beach: ‘They don’t deserve passports’

A video of tourists – purportedly from India – dancing, drinking, and sleeping on a beach in Thailand has sparked outrage online. The video was posted on the Instagram page “Thai Explore Life” last month and has since racked up nearly 8 million views. A video of desi tourists drinking and sleeping on a Pattaya beach has raised eyebrows online.(Instagram/@thaiexplorelife)

Filmed on a beach in Pattaya, the video shows groups of men spread out across the beach. Many of the men appeared to be Indian or belonging to the subcontinent. While some of them were seen sleeping on bedsheets and towels spread out on the sand, others had bottles of alcohol out in public.

Much of the beach had litter strewn around – from discarded snack packets to cans of beer – sparking outrage about the civic sense of Indian tourists. However, there is nothing in the video to suggest that Indian tourists were alone in littering.

Watch the video below:

The video has drawn negative comments on Instagram, with many viewers slamming the civic sense of Indians.

“I am Indian and some of our people don’t deserve passports. There should be a civic sense exam before handing people passports,’ read one comment under the post.

“Everywhere they go they litter,” another wrote. A third Instagram user said that Thailand was looking like India, going by the sheer number of desi tourists at the place. “I’m in Pattaya now. Visiting from California and I can confirm this. I thought I was in New Delhi,” the user wrote.

Echoing this sentiment, a viewer commented, “Indian makes Pattaya look like India.”

However, other viewers were more circumspect, pointing out that the person filming the video had no proof that it showed Indians. “Not every brown man is an Indian,” an Instagram user pointed out.

“You asked each one sitting there that they are Indian? How did you come up with this broad conclusion? I'd like to know,” another questioned.