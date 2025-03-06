Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Viral video shows Indian men littering, sleeping, drinking on Pattaya beach: ‘They don’t deserve passports’

BySanya Jain
Mar 06, 2025 09:41 AM IST

A video of tourists – purportedly from India – dancing, drinking, and sleeping on a beach in Thailand has sparked outrage online.

A video of tourists – purportedly from India – dancing, drinking, and sleeping on a beach in Thailand has sparked outrage online. The video was posted on the Instagram page “Thai Explore Life” last month and has since racked up nearly 8 million views.

A video of desi tourists drinking and sleeping on a Pattaya beach has raised eyebrows online.(Instagram/@thaiexplorelife)
A video of desi tourists drinking and sleeping on a Pattaya beach has raised eyebrows online.(Instagram/@thaiexplorelife)

Filmed on a beach in Pattaya, the video shows groups of men spread out across the beach. Many of the men appeared to be Indian or belonging to the subcontinent. While some of them were seen sleeping on bedsheets and towels spread out on the sand, others had bottles of alcohol out in public.

Much of the beach had litter strewn around – from discarded snack packets to cans of beer – sparking outrage about the civic sense of Indian tourists. However, there is nothing in the video to suggest that Indian tourists were alone in littering.

Watch the video below:

The video has drawn negative comments on Instagram, with many viewers slamming the civic sense of Indians.

“I am Indian and some of our people don’t deserve passports. There should be a civic sense exam before handing people passports,’ read one comment under the post.

“Everywhere they go they litter,” another wrote. A third Instagram user said that Thailand was looking like India, going by the sheer number of desi tourists at the place. “I’m in Pattaya now. Visiting from California and I can confirm this. I thought I was in New Delhi,” the user wrote.

Echoing this sentiment, a viewer commented, “Indian makes Pattaya look like India.”

However, other viewers were more circumspect, pointing out that the person filming the video had no proof that it showed Indians. “Not every brown man is an Indian,” an Instagram user pointed out.

“You asked each one sitting there that they are Indian? How did you come up with this broad conclusion? I'd like to know,” another questioned.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On