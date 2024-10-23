‘Dark side of being Indian’: Man spots empty packets of Chaini Khaini littered around in UK

Littering is a global concern that affects communities worldwide. Despite ongoing efforts to promote cleanliness, some individuals continue to disregard proper waste disposal practices. A recent incident captured in the UK serves as a stark reminder of this issue. The footage shows a man discovering empty packets of Chaini Khaini strewn across a patch of green grass, sparking widespread anger. This image shows a man picking up an empty packet of Chaini Kahini from the ground in the UK. (Instagram/@anurag_in_uk)

“Tag Karo Apne Chaini Khaini Vale friend ko (Tag your friends who eat Chaini Kahini),” Instagram user Anurag Choudhary sarcastically wrote as he shared the video.

“Bhai main aaj ghum raha tha UK may, kaun kaheta hai UK main kuch nehi milta (I was exploring around in the UK and who says that you don’t get anything in this country),” Choudhary says in his video as he goes on to show the empty packets of different products, including Chaini Khaini on the ground. Condemning the act with a sarcastic note, he expresses how the packets are ruining the place's cleanliness.

Unsurprisingly, social media was abuzz with discontent over the incident. People flocked to the comments section to share their reactions. Some, including fellow Indians, criticized their compatriots for their careless littering habits. Others simply expressed their shock and dismay at the scene.

What did people say?

An individual wrote, “Same mentality, different country.” Another added, “Such disgusting behaviour.” A third expressed, “Dark side of being indian.” A fourth joined, “Indians making Indians proud.”

Throwing down, dropping or otherwise depositing any litter in any place is considered an offence in the UK under the Environmental Protection Act 1990. Anyone found guilty has to pay a fixed penalty for leaving litter.

