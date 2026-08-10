Bokaro tribal fest celebrates heritage, grants forest rights to 6 villages

A celebration of tribal culture, nature and heritage turned into a platform for strengthening community rights and environmental protection in Bokaro on Sunday, as the Bokaro Tribal Festival 2026 marked World Indigenous Day with traditional performances, exhibitions, tribal attire, awareness activities, community forest rights pattas covering 4,300 acres for six villages and five new patrol vehicles for forest protection.

The festival was inaugurated at Shibu Soren Smriti Bhawan (Town Hall) by minister Yogendra Prasad, Bokaro MLA Shweta Singh, Chandankiyari MLA Umakant Rajak, deputy commissioner Ajay Nath Jha, SP Nathu Singh Meena and other officials by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

The most significant initiative was the distribution of community forest rights pattas covering 4,300 acres of recorded forest land to six villages in Gomia and Peterwar blocks. Chorgaon villagers received rights over 2,800 acres and Gangpur villagers over 900 acres. The rights are expected to strengthen gram sabhas’ role in protecting, managing and using forest resources.

Five new patrol vehicles were also handed over to forest guards to improve surveillance and curb illegal felling, wildlife offences and other activities in forest areas.

Minister Yogendra Prasad said, “World Indigenous Day is not merely an occasion to celebrate, but a day to resolve to protect the rights, identity, culture and traditions of tribal communities.” He stressed that tribal communities’ close relationship with nature offered lessons for environmental conservation and called for collective protection of “water, forests, land, culture and the environment.”

DC Ajay Nath Jha said the administration needed to understand tribal communities rather than merely prescribe development for them. “We do not need to show them something or teach them; we need to learn from them and understand their way of life,” he said.

MLA Shweta Singh said the festival was not merely an entertainment platform but an opportunity to understand the essence of tribal culture and its relationship with nature.

The celebrations featured Chhau dance, traditional music, paintings depicting Jharkhand’s tribal life, handicrafts and officials dressed in traditional attire. Students staged a play under Namami Gange to promote clean water sources and created Sohrai and Jadupatua paintings. Winners of an essay competition were also felicitated.