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    Ludhiana: Khanna SDM gives NHAI 48 hrs to repair potholes on highway

    The directions were issued to the project director of NHAI’s project implementation unit (PIU), Ludhiana, after the authority responded to a show-cause notice issued by the SDM on Saturday over alleged negligence in repairing potholes on the highway

    Published on: Aug 10, 2026, 08:08:00 IST
    By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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    Khanna SDM Swati Tiwana on Sunday directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to immediately identify and repair all potholes, damaged road sections and other defects on the highway stretch falling under the Khanna subdivision, and submit a compliance report within 48 hours.

    The authority also said additional monitoring and patrolling had been ordered during the monsoon. (HT File)
    The authority also said additional monitoring and patrolling had been ordered during the monsoon. (HT File)

    The directions were issued to the project director of NHAI’s project implementation unit (PIU), Ludhiana, after the authority responded to a show-cause notice issued by the SDM on Saturday over alleged negligence in repairing potholes on the highway.

    In its reply, the NHAI informed the administration that maintenance of the highway had been assigned to an operation and maintenance (O&M) contractor and that instructions had already been issued for immediate repair of potholes.

    The authority also said additional monitoring and patrolling had been ordered during the monsoon.

    Taking a strict view of the matter, Tiwana directed NHAI to re-identify all potholes, damaged stretches and other road defects across its jurisdiction in Khanna and ensure their immediate repair.

    Officials were also directed to take preventive measures at locations prone to waterlogging and conduct regular inspections and patrolling during the rainy season.

    The SDM further directed NHAI to submit a compliance report or certificate to her office within 48 hours of receiving the directions.

    The report must be signed by an authorised NHAI or O&M contractor and contain brief details of all locations where repairs have been carried out.

    The move comes after Ratanheri sarpanch Amarjit Singh died in a road accident on August 6. Preliminary findings pointed towards a pothole on the carriageway as a possible factor in the mishap.

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    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Ludhiana: Khanna SDM Gives NHAI 48 Hrs To Repair Potholes On Highway
    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Ludhiana: Khanna SDM Gives NHAI 48 Hrs To Repair Potholes On Highway
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