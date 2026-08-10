HP govt to provide 70% subsidy for cold storages, freeze-dry units

The Himachal Pradesh government has introduced a scheme to strengthen post-harvest infrastructure and cold-chain facilities in the fisheries sector, under which eligible beneficiaries will be provided a 70% subsidy for establishing 5 metric tonne cold storages, freeze-dry units and refrigerated vans across the state, officials said on Sunday. The Himachal Pradesh government has introduced a scheme to strengthen post-harvest infrastructure and cold-chain facilities in the fisheries sector, under which eligible beneficiaries will be provided a 70% subsidy for establishing 5 metric tonne cold storages, freeze-dry units and refrigerated vans across the state, officials said on Sunday. (PTI File)

The scheme is aimed at reducing post-harvest losses, improving the quality of fish and fish products and ensuring better returns to the fishing community. The approved unit cost has been fixed at ₹15 lakh for a 5 MT cold storage, ₹10 lakh for a freeze-dry unit and ₹20 lakh for a refrigerated van. The scheme will benefit fish farmers producer organisations (FFPOs), fish cooperative societies, entrepreneurs, unemployed youth, self-help groups, individual fishermen, fish vendors and fish farmers.

Applicants seeking assistance for setting up cold storage facilities will be required to possess suitable land or space, either owned or held on a long-term lease of at least 10 years. Preference for establishing freeze-dry units will be given to existing fish vendors. Applicants seeking assistance for refrigerated vans will be required to possess or arrange a qualified commercial driver.

The scheme will be implemented by the Fisheries department. Cold storages and freeze-dry units will be inspected at the stages of site preparation, machinery installation and trial run. Refrigerated vans will have to be registered with the Himachal Pradesh transport department before release of the final subsidy instalment. The subsidy will be released through direct benefit transfer (DBT) following successful completion and verification of the assets.

To ensure proper utilization of public funds, beneficiaries will be required to keep the subsidized facilities functional for a minimum period of seven years. The subsidized assets cannot be sold, leased, transferred or modified without prior approval of the fisheries department. Quarterly functionality reports and random inspections will also be conducted to monitor the proper utilisation and functioning of the infrastructure.

Officials said that priority will be accorded to new beneficiaries, particularly unemployed youth, fishermen cooperative societies and FPOs, with the aim of promoting entrepreneurship, generating employment and strengthening the blue economy of Himachal Pradesh.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, “The initiative reflected our government’s commitment to modernising the fisheries sector and enhancing the income of fish farmers and fishermen. Adequate cold-chain and post-harvest infrastructure would help minimise wastage, promote value addition and enable producers to secure better prices for their produce.”