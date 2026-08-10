Jharkhand Tribal Festival 2026 off to colourful start

The Morabadi Ground came alive on Sunday as the two-day ‘Jharkhand Tribal Festival-2026’ officially commenced to mark World Indigenous Day. The grand celebration was inaugurated by Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar alongside Chief Minister Hemant Soren and other prominent dignitaries. Artists dressed up during the inauguration of the Jharkhand Tribal Festival 2026 in Ranchi, Sunday (PTI)

The mega event kicked off earlier in the day with a vibrant, traditional ‘Jatra Yatra’ cultural procession, which saw hundreds of members from indigenous communities marching from the Birsa Munda Smriti Park to the main festival venue.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar lauded the indigenous population, stating that the tribal community is distinguished by its rich culture, traditions, life values, and a unique consciousness of coexistence with nature.

“At a time when the entire world is grappling with serious challenges like climate change and environmental crises, the tribal philosophy of life serves as a source of inspiration for all of humanity,” Governor Gangwar remarked.

He emphasized the critical need to strike a balance between maintaining the pace of infrastructure development and preserving the environment and natural heritage. Reflecting on his visits to remote rural pockets across all districts of Jharkhand over the past two years, the Governor described the tribal community as hardworking, honest, and self-respecting.

He urged tribal youth to prioritize education above all else, calling it the ultimate foundation for self-confidence, social transition, and nation-building. He cited the life of President, Droupadi Murmu, as an inspiring example of how education can empower individuals from humble tribal backgrounds to reach the highest constitutional office.

Highlighting central and state initiatives, the Governor noted that significant welfare schemes are transforming tribal regions. He specifically referenced the launch of the ‘Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan’ from Hazaribagh and remembered the Prime Minister’s historic visit to Ulihatu, the birthplace of freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

He paid tribute to legendary tribal leaders like Tilka Manjhi, Sidhu-Kanhu, Veer Budhu Bhagat, Phulo-Jhano, and Nilambar-Pitambar, who sacrificed their lives for the motherland. He also paid tribute to JMM leader ‘Dishom Guru’ Shibu Soren, recalling their long association as Lok Sabha members and praising his lifelong fight for tribal rights.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren assured all support in getting justice to agitating students during the occasion.

“The government is listening to the agitating students and promises to ensure justice for them,” he said. He also discussed the constitution on this occasion. “Inequality causes tension. The Constitution ensures equal rights for all and the government is committed to doing justice for everyone,” he said.

The festival grounds featured an expansive showcase of tribal heritage, drawing thousands of visitors. Chief Minister Hemant Soren actively participated in the cultural rituals, playing the traditional ‘mandar’ drum during the opening ceremony.

This year’s festival brings together over 5,000 artists representing 33 tribal communities from across the country. The venue features more than 100 specialised exhibition stalls displaying indigenous handicrafts, handlooms, traditional tribal cuisine, and a dedicated tribal literature and book fair. Modern technological integrations, including immersive AR/VR digital tunnels, AI-based interactive zones, a tribal film festival, and a spectacular evening drone light show, are key highlights of the two-day cultural congregation.