Sirsa demands AAP apology, rejects rice distribution irregularity allegations

New Delhi: Delhi Food and Supplies Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Sunday demanded an apology from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), refuting the allegations of irregularities in rice distribution levelled by the principal opposition party. Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa (HT)

“Such a malicious campaign appears to be their modus operandi. I give both (AAP Delhi chief) Saurabh Bharadwaj and (AAP leader) Sanjeev Jha 24 hours to withdraw these false allegations and issue a public apology, failing which I will be constrained to initiate appropriate legal proceedings against both of them and hold them accountable for these malicious acts,” he posted on X.

Addressing a press conference, Bharadwaj alleged that an Assam-based corporation had approached Sirsa in January, offering to distribute subsidised rice among people, including migrant workers and those without ration cards.

According to Bharadwaj, Sirsa allegedly forwarded the proposal to a special commissioner on April 8, asking that it be considered as per rules. “One of the officials in the department allegedly emailed the Food Corporation of India (FCI) the same day, requesting that around 31,000 metric tonnes of rice be supplied every week to the Assam corporation,” he alleged.