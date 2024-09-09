Indian man slammed for objectifying Chinese women with double-meaning video titles and thumbnails

A tourist from Haryana is under fire for objectifying Chinese women in his YouTube videos with misleading titles and thumbnails. Nikhil Kanwal, 25, has been accused of maligning India’s reputation abroad with his videos from his trip to China. YouTuber Nikhil Kanwal is under fire for his inappropriate video titles.(YouTube/@Nikhilkanwalvlogs)

Kanwal is a former wrestler and entrepreneur from Panipat, Haryana who has been sharing videos from his trip to China on YouTube over the last one month. Each video from his trip features a thumbnail showing him with a Chinese woman, each with misleading captions and titles. The titles are full of double entendres, bearing no resemblance to the actual conversation that took place between them.

Videos shared on Kanwal’s YouTube channel show him approaching Chinese women and striking up a conversation. The women in most cases appear helpful, answering innocuous queries about directions to a certain place or life in China.

However, Kanwal’s thumbnails and video titles tell a different story. He uploads the videos with misleading titles, insinuating that he had sex with the Chinese women.

It is not clear how many of the women consented to be part of Kanwal's videos. He was not seen asking any of them for permission before filming.

Slammed on social media

If his intent was to gain eyeballs, Kanwal has succeeded - but probably not in the way he wanted.

Several posts criticising the Haryana man have appeared on social media over the last few days.

“What’s wrong with Indian men they say.. And I’m sure this d****s thinks all this is funny and harmless. Who’s gonna tell him that this is extremely creepy and inappropriate,” wrote one X user.

“These people should be given belt treatment for showing a stranger girls face on video with such vulgar captions,” another opined.

Dozens of social media users called on Kanwal to change the titles and thumbnails of his videos. Others slammed him for destroying India’s reputation with his “creepy” and “disgusting” behaviour. Some even called on the MEA to bring him back from his China trip.

The comments section of his YouTube videos was similarly filled with criticism.

“Be respectful and responsible. You are representing 1.4 billion Indians,” wrote one person on YouTube. “Thumbnail should not have such misinformation. How would you feel if someone comes to India and does this?” another asked.

