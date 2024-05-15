 Indian-origin CEO slammed for urging students to choose foreign university with less Indians: ‘Too much drama’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Indian-origin CEO slammed for urging students to choose foreign university with less Indians: ‘Too much drama’

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 15, 2024 03:49 PM IST

“The more the number of Indian students, the lower that university should be on your list of places to join”: An Indian-origin CEO wrote in her X post.

A CEO’s suggestion to Indian students looking forward to studying in foreign universities has sparked a debate among X users. In her post, she advised the students to choose institutes with fewer Indian students, adding that a large community of students from the country comes with “toxic patterns.”

The Indian-origin CEO's post asking students not to choose foreign universities with many Indians has gone viral (Representational image). (Unsplash/napr0tiv)

“Any Indian student planning to move abroad for higher education should check how many Indian students that university has. The more the number of Indian students, the lower that university should be on your list of places to join. A big Indian community of students doesn’t come with a “homely” feeling. It comes with toxic Indian patterns,” X user Shreya Pattar shared in her post.

In the following lines, she claimed that a big Indian community in a college means “Too much drama, lack of professionalism, no good role models, no leadership or responsibility towards juniors, self-centred behaviour, 'group-ism', back bitching, no seriousness towards the future”.

She added that people moving out of the country should avoid such “mindsets, attitudes, and nature of people.” She further advised that if students want to “feel at home” while abroad, they shouldn't move out of the country.

Take a look at the entire X post here:

The image shows an X post by an Indian-origin CEO advising students to choose universities with fewer Indian students, (X/@ShreyaPattar)

Since being shared a few days ago, the post has accumulated more than 8.4 lakh views—and the numbers are only increasing. The viral share has also collected nearly 7,500 likes. People posted varied comments on the share, most slamming her for her point of view.

How did X users react to this post?

“I spent about a decade studying and working abroad. There are all sorts. Generalising and avoiding South Asians is not helpful, nor is sticking to them only outside of work. Take each one as an individual, regardless of origin, accent, appearance, or income. That way, I found friends,” shared an X user.

“I respectfully disagree. Having a community of Indian students can provide a sense of familiarity and support, especially in a new country. It's about finding the right balance between comfort and exposure to diverse perspectives,” added another.

“According to you, why are those patterns found disproportionately in Indians? Is there something that breeds those patterns more than in other nations?” added a third.

“So basically, you want to avoid people similar to you. Got it. Don’t you think others might think the same things about you as well?” asked a fourth.

“I’d say you are projecting your own toxic experience. And life? I studied in top schools in India and the US. I made great friends in and outside the Indian community. What you perceive in others is often a mirror of who you are,” wrote a fifth.

